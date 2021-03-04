A HUB Cycling award will go to local winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) HUB Cycling award winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A HUB Cycling award will go to local winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) HUB Cycling award winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley cyclist wins award for local advocacy

HUB has honoured Langley’s Geraldine Jordan

One of Langley’s most active cycling advocates said she was excited to receive an award for her efforts, but emphasized she’s not working alone.

“Actually, making cycling safer in Langley is a community effort, for the benefit of the community,” said Geraldine Jordan. “So, I’d like to say that this award also goes to all the members of the HUB Langley local committee who volunteer their time and efforts to improve cycling infrastructure and awareness.”

Jordan was given a Volunteer Appreciation Award for local community advocacy, along with fellow cycling advocates from New Westminster and Burnaby, by HUB Cycling.

The awards were part of the eighth annual HUB Bike Awards to celebrate the accomplishment of the cycling community in Metro Vancouver.

“I’d say, everyone who cycles in Langley, and who supports cycling in Langley (e.g., automobile drivers who drive with care and consideration) deserves recognition because they increase the awareness of cycling as a great, healthy, environmentally-friendly way to get around!” Jordan said.

READ MORE: Langley overpass wins cycling infrastructure award

As part of its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Langley Township is planning to drastically reduce the number of trips people take by car, with public transit, walking, and cycling taking up much of the slack.

“Improving cycling safety and cycling infrastructure so that cycling is a real transportation choice in Langley’s mobility strategy, is a shared, collaborative journey, and I am so delighted to part of it,” said Jordan.

The other local award was to Langley Township and the Ministry of Transportation for an Ungap the Map Infrastructure award – the 216th Street interchange was awarded because it has separated bike lanes and multi-use sidewalks, allowing cyclists to easily cross the highway.

CyclingEnvironmentLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo
Next story
COVID denier fined $2,300 for hosting gathering in her home: Burnaby RCMP

Just Posted

A HUB Cycling award will go to local winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) HUB Cycling award winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley cyclist wins award for local advocacy

HUB has honoured Langley’s Geraldine Jordan

Critter Care posted this image of one of the bear cubs that are now waking up from hibernation and will need donations of fish and chicken to eat (Facebook image)
Critter Care appeals for assistance in feeding their bear cubs

Thirteen black bear cubs are all waking up from hibernation with big appetites

Vojislav Morosan visited Langley 20 years ago where he captured local landmarks on his canvas. His wife Norma Morosan is hoping to connect with a local business or group to arrange to donate the paintings so they can be put on display in Langley for the community to enjoy. (Norma Morosan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GALLERY: Woman hopes to return husband’s paintings to Langley community that inspired them 20 years ago

Artist Vojislav Morosan passed away in 2008

A crashed pickup truck near the gate of the legal cannabis farm. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crew of suspects sought after legal cannabis farm targeted in South Langley

One suspect was found by police with injuries

Move430 aims to encourage Langley residents to be active while raising funds to help kids play sports (KidSport image)
A virtual get-active challenge to Langley residents

MOVE430 fundraiser by Langley KidSport will help young athletes take up organized sports

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk in B.C. after powerful earthquake hits New Zealand: officials

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Burnaby Mounties responded to 56 complaints and issued 10 tickets to people flouting COVID-19 restrictions in February. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)
COVID denier fined $2,300 for hosting gathering in her home: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told Mounties she does not believe the pandemic is real

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

RCMP members responded to calls of a man-down at Landsdowne mall in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. The 40-year-old was suffering from stab wounds. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man in critical condition following afternoon attack outside Richmond mall: RCMP

The Vancouver resident was found lying injured outside Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Most Read