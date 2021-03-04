Langley cyclist wins award for local advocacy

A HUB Cycling award will go to local winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) HUB Cycling award winner Geraldine Jordan of Langley, with her youngest daughter Casandra Jordan. (Elisabeth Jordan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

One of Langley’s most active cycling advocates said she was excited to receive an award for her efforts, but emphasized she’s not working alone.

“Actually, making cycling safer in Langley is a community effort, for the benefit of the community,” said Geraldine Jordan. “So, I’d like to say that this award also goes to all the members of the HUB Langley local committee who volunteer their time and efforts to improve cycling infrastructure and awareness.”

Jordan was given a Volunteer Appreciation Award for local community advocacy, along with fellow cycling advocates from New Westminster and Burnaby, by HUB Cycling.

The awards were part of the eighth annual HUB Bike Awards to celebrate the accomplishment of the cycling community in Metro Vancouver.

“I’d say, everyone who cycles in Langley, and who supports cycling in Langley (e.g., automobile drivers who drive with care and consideration) deserves recognition because they increase the awareness of cycling as a great, healthy, environmentally-friendly way to get around!” Jordan said.

READ MORE: Langley overpass wins cycling infrastructure award

As part of its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Langley Township is planning to drastically reduce the number of trips people take by car, with public transit, walking, and cycling taking up much of the slack.

“Improving cycling safety and cycling infrastructure so that cycling is a real transportation choice in Langley’s mobility strategy, is a shared, collaborative journey, and I am so delighted to part of it,” said Jordan.

The other local award was to Langley Township and the Ministry of Transportation for an Ungap the Map Infrastructure award – the 216th Street interchange was awarded because it has separated bike lanes and multi-use sidewalks, allowing cyclists to easily cross the highway.

CyclingEnvironmentLangley