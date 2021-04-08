Organizer Brendan Martin was asking participants to maintain at least 12 feet of distance at a Saturday, April 10, demonstration against federal funding for fighter jets (Special to Langley Advance Times/Canadian Press)

Organizer Brendan Martin was asking participants to maintain at least 12 feet of distance at a Saturday, April 10, demonstration against federal funding for fighter jets (Special to Langley Advance Times/Canadian Press)

Langley demonstration doubles social distancing for protest against fighter jet funding

Instead of six feet, participants will be asked to stay at least 12 feet apart at Saturday event

An organizer of a Langley City demonstration to use federal funding for fighter jets for other purposes has announced there will be double the usual social distancing at the Saturday night, April 10 candlelight walk.

Brendan Martin said instead of six feet, participants will be asked to wear masks and maintain at least 12 feet of distance as a precaution against COVID-19.

“More is better both for safety and for visual effect,” Martin told the Langley Advance Times.

He is also asking participants to register in advance at https://nofighterjets.ca/fast or by emailing

bemartin50@hotmail.com.

LETTER: Public fast meant to give Langley food for thought on jet fighter purchase

Plans for the protest call for participants in the “No Fighter Jets Candlelit Walk” to meet up on the east side of Linwood Park, on 201A St, north of Michaud Crescent.

At 7:45 p.m. they will walk north on 201A Street up to 56th Ave, west to 200th Street and south to Michaud Crescent.

“If you are able, please go around the block once more,” Martin said.

“Twice around at a slow pace will take about forty minutes in total.”

READ ALSO: Canada invests another US$70M in F-35 development despite no commitment to buy

Organizers said the Langley event is part of a Canada-wide campaign to convince the federal government to use the money meant to buy new fighter jets on “employment which builds up communities rather than jets that bomb infrastructure like electrical grids, and water plants, hospitals and school buses in addition to direct killing of human beings.”

Some participants will be fasting, praying, or meditating, they said.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley Citymilitary spendingprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID
Next story
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies

Just Posted

Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man makes contact with rescuers who saved him from hypothermia

A grateful Ruming Jiang says he will thank them again, in person, when the pandemic ends

Police picked up two suspects in two unrelated car thefts in one morning. (Langley Advance Times files)
Suspects caught in stolen cars in Langley – twice in one day

In two incidents, RCMP arrested people behind the wheels of purloined vehicles

Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
PHOTOS: $2.6M Langley prize home featured in 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery

Proceeds benefit VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, Burn Fund

Dave Brett was struck and killed by a branch while on walk along Robertson Crescent last September. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove organizations join forces to encourage massive cleanup for Earth Day

Residents encouraged to collect as much litter as possible Thursday to Sunday, April 22 to 25

Organizer Brendan Martin was asking participants to maintain at least 12 feet of distance at a Saturday, April 10, demonstration against federal funding for fighter jets (Special to Langley Advance Times/Canadian Press)
Langley demonstration doubles social distancing for protest against fighter jet funding

Instead of six feet, participants will be asked to stay at least 12 feet apart at Saturday event

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

Teacher Elisa Infusini and her grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

Teachers also want a move to allow hybrid learning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Most Read