Langley demonstration doubles social distancing for protest against fighter jet funding

Instead of six feet, participants will be asked to stay at least 12 feet apart at Saturday event

Organizer Brendan Martin was asking participants to maintain at least 12 feet of distance at a Saturday, April 10, demonstration against federal funding for fighter jets (Special to Langley Advance Times/Canadian Press)

An organizer of a Langley City demonstration to use federal funding for fighter jets for other purposes has announced there will be double the usual social distancing at the Saturday night, April 10 candlelight walk.

Brendan Martin said instead of six feet, participants will be asked to wear masks and maintain at least 12 feet of distance as a precaution against COVID-19.

“More is better both for safety and for visual effect,” Martin told the Langley Advance Times.

He is also asking participants to register in advance at https://nofighterjets.ca/fast or by emailing

bemartin50@hotmail.com.

LETTER: Public fast meant to give Langley food for thought on jet fighter purchase

Plans for the protest call for participants in the “No Fighter Jets Candlelit Walk” to meet up on the east side of Linwood Park, on 201A St, north of Michaud Crescent.

At 7:45 p.m. they will walk north on 201A Street up to 56th Ave, west to 200th Street and south to Michaud Crescent.

“If you are able, please go around the block once more,” Martin said.

“Twice around at a slow pace will take about forty minutes in total.”

READ ALSO: Canada invests another US$70M in F-35 development despite no commitment to buy

Organizers said the Langley event is part of a Canada-wide campaign to convince the federal government to use the money meant to buy new fighter jets on “employment which builds up communities rather than jets that bomb infrastructure like electrical grids, and water plants, hospitals and school buses in addition to direct killing of human beings.”

Some participants will be fasting, praying, or meditating, they said.