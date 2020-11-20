Langley district announces school closures due to power outage

The local district has announced Friday closures at some schools due to power outages.
Uplands Elementary School, Uplands Montessori, Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School are all closed today due to a power outage, according to the Langley School District.
“All classes are cancelled and the school is closed for the day,” they said.
The district said teachers may connect with students in regards to online learning.
