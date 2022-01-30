Langley dog licence discount ends Feb. 1

Tags are valid for the calendar year, and required in both the City and Township

A dog was found running loose in east Langley with no dog licence. LAPS could not track down the owners as it had no licence, no microchip and no tattoo so he is up for adoption. (LAPS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Boris was on the lam and found running down the rural roads of 256th Street this winter.

The dog was reported to be dodging in and out of traffic when a concerned resident called the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) in hopes of getting him safely out of harms way.

“When we picked up Boris he was immediately checked for a licence,” said Greg Wilhite, LAPS manager of animal control services. “Our goal is to reunite a found dog with their owner, a licence is the best way for us to connect with a pet’s owner and swiftly get them home.”

In the year, LAPS has reunited almost 350 lost dogs with their worried families. A key factor in reuniting dogs with their humans is through municipal licensing.

“Most dog owners don’t think their dog will get out or wander away, but it does happen,” Wilhite said.

For some owners, dog licensing as seen as unnecessary, although having a current dog licence is a legal requirement in the Township and City. The City also limits a person to keeping two dogs per residential unit.

The Township and City contract LAPS to provide animal services and animal bylaw enforcement but it also is a society that runs the shelter for unwanted and abandoned pets as well as handling pet adoptions.

Annual licence fees help to pay for dog parks, community dog waste bags, dog waste disposal, and other animal shelter-based programs.

To help encourage licensing and because LAPS recognizes that mistakes happen, it has started the First Ride Home Free initiative aimed at reuniting licensed dogs with owners without them ever coming to the shelter. If a dog is licensed and has never been out before, using the information from the licence, an officer will try to reach to the owner and bring the dog home — free.

“We know that sometimes your dog escapes and runs off,” said Sarah Jones, LAPS executive director. “It is already stressful when you lose your dog. We want to make it easier for pet guardians and their dog, and will bring your dog home to you, if we are able.”

Boris wasn’t licensed and had no microchip nor tattoo that could help LAPS get him back to his owners. He is now in LAPS’ adoption program, has received needed veterinary care, and is looking for his forever family.

While losing a dog is always the worst-case scenario, dog licensing is truly the best way to ensure that LAPS will be able to reunite dogs with their families, Jones said. She added that LAPS tries an educational approach with animal owners with ticketing the last recourse.

Licensing is required by municipal bylaw, but it has many benefits over microchip/tattoo such as being easily accessible, beneficial to determine amount of dogs in planning for amenities such as parks. Licensing information can also be used for natural disaster response if needed, noted Jennifer Schroeder, LAPS communications director.

Those who pick up a licence or renew an existing licence before Feb. 2 will receive the early bird discount. To purchase or for more information visit lapsbc.ca.

