Langley donating to help flooded out Fraser Valley neighbours

Here’s some of the local campaigns started to help victims of the flooding and mudslides

Langley is stepping up to help neighbours in the eastern Fraser Valley hard hit by the flooding and storms.

Several campaigns are underway.

• Christ Covenant Church in Langley has been accepting donations and is receiving lots of support to provide goods to Chilliwack and elsewhere. It is open until noon Thursday to accept donations at 6866 Glover Rd.

“We’re really proud with how Langley show up,” said Jonah McFarlane, one of the volunteers taking part in the church campaign.

If the church has future opportunities to donate, it will post the information on its Facebook page as the situation is ever evolving, he said.

McFarlanenoted that when talking to the Chilliwack Food Bank, it is in desperate need of goods and that store shelves are bare are that community.

He said helicopters are cued up to airlift the donations to those who need them but there are flight restrictions impacting this. They are also investigating possible safe truck or overland routes.

“We want to make sure that when we take donations, we can use them,” McFarlane said.

The church is working to arrange transport of the donations to where they are needed most.

In addition to Chilliwack, the church is in contact with helpers in Hope who say they have many donations, though they do need baby food, and must keep their primary focus on helping the stranded.

Included in the flood campaign is support from several local businesses and former MP Tamara Jansen and her family who showed up with a load of donations.

This is not the first time the church has worked to help others.

“We talk a lot about this,” he said. “We talk about when these things arise, how can be be there to help?”

In its commercial kitchen, the church helps feed local people through the Lookout Society which runs local hotels for the homeless.

“Once a month we do a huge meal prep day, and we bring them all meals,” he said.

• Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor will be collecting donations at all locations for the Red Cross. Donations will be to support those in need and affected by the flooding. Total donations will be matched up to $10,000. Federated Co-operatives Ltd., the umbrella group for co-ops such as Otter is also matching donations.

The co-op has donation boxes available at all of its open food and liquor stores.

“We want to assist those who have been affected by the flooding in B.C.,” the co-op posted on its social media. “The donation boxes located at all the tills in our retail stores will be going to Red Cross who is working so hard to help those in need. We appreciate and thank all those frontline workers who have been working tirelessly for all of our safety.”

• South Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society is also feeling the impact of the flooding and posted information to help the public on social media:

“We are working relentlessly to help assist with the large volume off calls for animal rescues. Unfortunately due to the floods we are unable to reach parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack at this time. We are constantly monitoring the road conditions for access. If you come across an injured animal in these areas, don’t hesitate to call us for further instructions.”

Watch for updates as more information becomes available.

