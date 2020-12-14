Langley driver, 23, considered impaired, crashes into median in Walnut Grove Monday morning

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Langley around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (File photo)

A 23-year-old Langley man was issued an immediate 90 day driving ban and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days after registering a “fail” reading on a roadside screening device at the scene of a crash in Walnut Grove on Monday morning, RCMP said.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street around 4:45 a.m. on Monday after the driver of an Acura vehicle lost control and hit a median, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

Over half of impaired related crashes happen on weekends. This year, plan ahead to #GetHomeSafeBC with a designated driver, transit or a taxi https://t.co/eg1Dv5bBMa pic.twitter.com/mrW5OhOtsZ — ICBC (@icbc) December 11, 2020

Officers arrived to find significant front-end damage to the vehicle and scattered debris in the single-vehicle collision, Largy explained.

She said the driver of the vehicle provided samples of his breath into a roadside screening device on scene and registered a “fail” reading.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision,” Largy said.

As a result the driver was issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition and 30 day vehicle impound.

There were no significant injuries reported and although BC Ambulance did report to the scene, no one was transported to hospital, according to Andy Hewitson, Township of Langley assistant fire chief.

ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead and make smart decisions to get home safely this holiday season. CounterAttack kicked off on the last weekend of November and continues through the holidays.

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal car crashes, with an average of 67 lives lost every year in B.C., according to ICBC. More than half of impaired-related crashes (56 per cent) occur on the weekend (Friday to Sunday).

