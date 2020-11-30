Langley driver goes into wrong lane, ends up hitting Jetta, Hummer and median

Langley RCMP attended a three-car collision on Saturday, Nov. 28 on 200th Street at 72nd Avenue. They have launched an impaired driving investigation. (Black Press Media files)

Langley RCMP attended a three-car collision at the intersection of 72 Avenue and 200 Street on Saturday evening which was the first weekend of the Holiday CounterAttack.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 after a Kia Forte struck two other vehicles before crashing into a median, according to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Witnesses said the Forte was westbound on 72nd Avenue turning left to go southbound on 200th Street.

The driver entered the northbound lane.

The Forte collided with a northbound Volkswagen Jetta and then tried to back up. The Forte then collided with a Hummer H2.

“After the two collisions, the Forte fled south in the northbound lanes eventually crashing into a median,” Largy said.

• READ MORE: Woman left with serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision in Langley

Officers attended and began an investigation for impaired driving.

“The driver of the Forte, a 29-year-old Langley man, provided samples of his breath nearing three times the legal limit,” she added.

Details of the investigation will be provided to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration of charges.

Thankfully no one was injured during this event,” Largy noted.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP non-emergency phone number at 604-532-3200.

ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead and make smart decisions to get home safely this holiday season. CounterAttack kicked off on the last weekend of November and continues through the holidays.

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal car crashes, with an average of 67 lives lost every year in B.C. More than half of impaired-related crashes (56 per cent) occur on the weekend (Friday to Sunday).

“We know celebrations will look different this holiday season,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s vice-president of public affairs and driver licensing. “If you’ve been drinking at home, please stay home and don’t drive. When you drink and drive, you not only risk your life but those of others on the road. We all need to do our part to prevent crashes and save lives. If you plan to drink, plan ahead.”

For more than 40 years, ICBC has implemented impaired driving education campaigns and funded CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement.

Police will utilize mandatory alcohol screening, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and Drug Recognition Experts to identify and remove alcohol and drug affected drivers from our roads to make BC’s roads some of the safest in the world,” said Superintendent Holly Turton, vice-chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee.

  • On average, 17 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving in the Lower Mainland every year.
  • On average, 11 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving on Vancouver Island every year.
  • On average, 23 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving in the Southern Interior every year.
  • On average, 17 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving in North Central B.C. every year.

Most Read