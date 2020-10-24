Polling stations close 8 p.m. Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file)

Langley East candidates reflect on COVID-era election and community

Langley Advance Times asked questions not about policies and party platforms

With campaigning behind them, we asked candidates in the Langley East riding to share their experience of running in this COVID-era election and what they have learned about their community.

See our invitation to them and their responses below.

Dear candidates,

As the campaign winds to a close, we wanted to ask you a few questions that are not about policies and party platforms, but about what you’ve experienced during this highly unusual COVID-era run for office. Please feel free to respond with a few sentences, and we’ll share your answers with our readers on election night before the polls close. Deadline for submissions is noon Friday (Oct. 23).

Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

  • BC NDP candidate Megan Dykeman:

No response.

  • BC Libertarian candidate Alex Joehl:

No response.

  • BC Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst:

Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

The biggest challenge for me was how to make a personal connection with voters with the COVID – 19 restrictions. I was thankful that I was able to reach out to many organizations and businesses (following social distance protocols) and have great discussions about the issues they are facing. I was thankful for the technology to do zoom calls as that also helped me to connect with people in our Langley East riding.

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

People who expressed their thanks that there are those willing to step up and put their name forward into the political arena. I was also grateful for the encouragement I received from so many people and especially from those I didn’t expect it from during a very intense time.

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

We know that our business community has been hit hard by the pandemic and as I spoke with many business owners what I learned was that despite the challenges many have felt supported by the community. This is something I have always known about the good people of Langley – they are generous, hardworking, and care about each other. This is what makes Langley such an amazing place to live and why I hope to represent them in Victoria.

  • BC Independent candidate Tara Reeve:

No response.

  • BC Conservative candidate Ryan Warawa:

Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

Campaigning during a pandemic has certainly presented its share of challenges. But it also presented opportunities. For example, it is not necessary to have a campaign office given that many people work from home these days – but not having a campaign office means that there isn’t one consistent meeting point for my campaign team. When my campaign team gets together to eat after a day of delivering brochures, we have a tailgate pizza party!

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

The overwhelming support and encouragement from the wonderful residents of Langley East. People are genuinely excited about the opportunity to vote for a Conservative that they can be proud of.

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

I learned how diverse the citizens of Langley East are. If I have the honor of representing Langley East in the Legislature, I commit to representing 100% of Langley East’s residents.

  • BC Green candidate Cheryl Wiens:

Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

The biggest challenge campaigning during a pandemic was not being able to organize a big party with all our amazing volunteers on election night.

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

People who I do not know publicly declaring that they are voting for me, and for a green and caring future. It means a lot that they would put their trust in me and no matter what the results are tonight, rest assured that I will continue to fight for that future.

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

I re-learned that we have so many great people making our community more safe, inclusive, and green – people like Dan Snyder who are advocating for a more evidence-based response to the drug poisoning crisis, like the staff and volunteers at Inclusion Langley Society that work to make sure everyone feels at home here in Langley, and like Scott Waddle at Precision Auto Services who is blazing a trail in EV and Hybrid repair.

