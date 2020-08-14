Map of the Langley East electoral riding. (Elections BC/Website)

Langley East candidates seeking Liberal nomination emerge on social media

Including Langley Township Councillor Margaret Kunst and telecom professional Miranda Wemyss

East Langley Liberals are set to welcome a new Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) into the mix after six terms with Rich Coleman.

Coleman announced his political retirement early, in February, which he said was to allow enough time for another Liberal candidate to suit up and take his place.

First elected as MLA for Fort Langley-Aldergrove in May 1996, Coleman was re-elected five more times, most recently in 2017 as MLA for the newly-created Langley East riding.

The “T” shaped district spans from the Fraser River to the U.S. border with the top part including 264 to 196 Streets, and the bottom, the area between 216 and 248 Streets.

Coleman left big shoes to fill.

Throughout his terms he served as minister of public safety, of housing and social development, of forests, and energy and mines, and solicitor general.

He was also the B.C. Military Liaison with the Canadian Armed Forces.

RELATED: Langley Liberal Rich Coleman retires (VIDEO)

Now, two possible candidates have emerged through social media presence – though none nominated thus far by the B.C. Liberals – they include current Langley Township Councillor, Margaret Kunst, and long-time telecommunications professional, Miranda Wemyss.

“It’s no secret,” Kunst said about her hopeful bid for the candidacy in the community she grew up in.

The councillor-since-2018 is waiting on BC Liberal’s nomination or “green light” as she puts it, to announce more about her official campaign.

Kunst’s website outlines three platform areas, which are family, farming, and future.

“We need to create a new, farm-friendly consumer model that supports innovation and encourages food production, encouraging farming viability in British Columbia,” the site reads.

READ MORE: BC Liberals barred from pride parade after ad controversy

Wemyss, a board member of Surrey non-profit South Fraser Pregnancy Options, begun to divulge her journey into politics to BC Liberals community via email Tuesday.

“I’ve always been focused on helping others, and now I want to help people here in the Fraser Valley. We need a provincial government that puts families first, and opens the door for every Canadian to prosper and live with purpose,” she shared.

“I want to bring my experience as a free-enterprise, free-market loving business professional and put it to work here in Langley East.”

Why the BC Liberals?

Posted by Miranda Wemyss on Monday, July 20, 2020

BC Liberals

