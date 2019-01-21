Langley East MLA could testify in logging lawsuit

Rich Coleman has been put on the witness list for a lawsuit against TimberWest.

Langley East MLA Rich Coleman may be called to testify in a lumber company lawsuit which begins Tuesday in Nanaimo.

TimberWest is being sued by the former owner of a major logging contractor, over a bankruptcy in 2008.

Ted LeRoy was president of Ted LeRoy Trucking (TLT), one of three major logging contractors working for TimberWest in the mid-2000s. The contractors did everything from cutting trees to building roads to sorting logs for TimberWest.

TimberWest wanted to break up its work among more, smaller contractors to save money. TLT alleges that to do that, Timberwest needed to drive TLT out of business to terminate a contract with TLT.

In court documents, TLT alleges that TimberWest lied to TLT’s bankers and to union officials about the contractor’s finances, refused to allow TLT to log certain areas, and refused to negotiate annual rates in good faith, among other things.

None of the claims have been proven in court, and TimberWest has denied all the claims.

At the same time as TimberWest was allegedly feuding with its contractors, it was negotiating for new financing. That effort eventually turned into a new investment from the B.C. Investment Management Corp. The BCIMC is a provincially owned company that manages pension funds for current and former government employees. BCIMC and the Public Pension Sector Investment Board eventually bought TimberWest several years later.

Coleman told Black Press that he was called to testify because of a “conspiracy that didn’t exist.” Lawyers for TLT allege that Coleman influenced BCIMC to purchase TimberWest.

“I had no involvement in it at all,” Coleman said.

He is still on the witness list, but doesn’t know if he’ll be called to testify in the actual trial, which is expected to take more than a month.

TLT claims damages including $150 million in lost revenue and $957 million in enrichment to TimberWest.

In 2014, a judge found against TimberWest in a similar lawsuit launched by a different contractor, Munns Lumber, which was headed at the time by former Vancouver Canucks player Geoff Courtnall.

Justice Jon Sigurdson ruled that TimberWest did not negotiate with Munns in good faith, and handed down a judgment of $2.75 million against TimberWest. That amount was reduced by money that had been owed by Munns to TimberWest before the lawsuit.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims
Next story
Cash-for-signs policy pondered by Langley Township

Just Posted

Langley East MLA could testify in logging lawsuit

Rich Coleman has been put on the witness list for a lawsuit against TimberWest.

WATCH: Kwantlen artist paints and installs Indigenous mural in Fort Langley

First Nations painter Brandon Gabriel created a piece of art for Cranberries Naturally.

Day 3 brings fourth win for the Langley-based Team BC

Tyler Tardi and squad plays two games Tuesday at the junior curling nationals in Saskatchewan.

New Langley resident takes to the stage in upcoming musical

Leah Newson is performing in Annie: The Musical in Burnaby starting Feb. 1.

Cash-for-signs policy pondered by Langley Township

A deposit could be required to put up election signs in 2022.

WATCH: Kwantlen artist paints and installs Indigenous mural in Fort Langley

First Nations painter Brandon Gabriel created a piece of art for Cranberries Naturally.

B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

South Surrey mother didn’t have the intent to kill her daughter: defence

Closing submissions in case of Lisa Batstone underway

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Aldergrove soccer tournament set for March 30-31

2019 edition of the Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament taking registrations

Most Read