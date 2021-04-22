All eligible educators to be vaccinated by Sunday, says Langley teachers’ president

Fraser Health informed the district about roll out on Wednesday, superintendent says

Langley educators are getting the jab.

Langley School District superintendent Gord Stewart made the announcement on Wednesday evening in a letter posted online.

“I am pleased to share positive news with the community, that the vaccine roll-out for K-12 educational staff in the Langley School District is underway,” he said.

“The Fraser Health Authority informed us today (Wednesday) that all school-based staff are eligible to receive the vaccine.”

It was only minutes after the district was informed that they shared the news with the Langley Teachers’ Association.

“We’re excited for it,” said Tanya Kerr, president of the association, who is scheduled to receive her vaccine at the Langley Events Centre on Friday.

All educators in the district who attend school in-person are eligible to book an appointment at a vaccination centre, Kerr explained, whether that be in their community of Langley, Abbotsford or Surrey.

About 300 appointments were filled on Wednesday, she estimated, the first day of the vaccine roll-out. The aim is to vaccinate the district’s 1,900 K-12 educators by Sunday.

“We don’t necessarily want to seem like we’re more important than another district,” Kerr said. “But with all the exposures happening right now we’re grateful we have been prioritized, and we’re hopeful other educators in B.C. will be soon to follow.”

There was some confusion around booking appointments for teachers who are isolating, but Kerr said they will be eligible to receive a vaccine after completing their quarantine period.

Although the Province has allowed for paid leave to receive a COVID vaccine, and it’s something the school district supports, Kerr said, teachers are being asked to book their appointments outside of class-time as finding coverage has proven to be a challenge.

Contact tracing and case management of COVID-19 exposures in schools will continue, as well as the district’s health and safety guidelines, according to Stewart.

“In alignment with public health, we are encouraging all staff to get vaccinated,” he concluded in his letter.

UPDATE FOR PARENTS/GUARDIANS/STUDENTS: Please visit your school or District website to view the latest information bulletin from our Superintendent regarding school-based staff vaccinations. View image below or read here: https://t.co/3uSZ6hsPAp #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/d6OVtNvrCc — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) April 22, 2021

