Langley elementary, independent school latest sites of COVID exposure

Parkside Centennial Elementary is the most recent site of a COVID-19 exposure in the Langley School District.

On Thursday evening the district issued a letter informing the families of the community about the exposure at the school located at 330 270 St.

An individual with COVID-19 was at the Aldergrove elementary school on Nov. 19, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and only those identified as needing to self-monitor or self-isolate will be directly contacted.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” Fraser Health said.

As of Friday morning, eight schools in the Langley School District remained on Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 school exposures, not including the latest at Parkside.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health has listed Langley Christian (22930 48th Ave.) with exposure events on Nov. 17, 18 and 19.

