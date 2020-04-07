Countless residents turned up to Langley Memorial Hospital to cheer the nurses, health care workers, and first responders at the end of March. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley ER nurses, doctors pay it forward to local students

The ER is donating to help feed Langley kids in need

The nurses and doctors of Langley Memorial Hospital have been on the receiving end of a lot of praise recently – but they are turning around and giving back to the community again.

On Tuesday, April 7, the emergency department staff at LMH donated $2,550 to the Lagnley School District Foundation after staff passed the hat.

The money will go to the Food for Thought program, which aims to provide grocery store gift cards to families who usually receive meals through Langley schools.

The donation will be matched by Infinity Properties, so the total raised is now $5,100, said Terra Scheer, speaking for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF).

“This is our ER team’s way to ‘pay it forward’ for all the support they have been receiving from the community and was inspired by the kindness and generosity shown to us, initially by the Fraser Valley Volleyball Association, and then by so many others in our community,” Scheer said.

Members of the community and restaurant owners have been dropping off food and showing support with signs and even a (socially distanced) rally last month outside Langley Memorial.

– More to come

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

