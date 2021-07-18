Langley’s New Directions staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the two-day clinic hosted in partnership with Fraser Health on June 30 and July 11, 2021. (Margaret Ann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s New Directions staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the two-day clinic hosted in partnership with Fraser Health on June 30 and July 11, 2021. (Margaret Ann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley ESL school helps 300 newcomers get vaccinated

Two clinics were hosted in partnership with Fraser Health

An English language training school in Langley is doing its part to help protect the newest members of the community during the pandemic.

In partnership with Fraser Health, New Directions Vocational Testing and Counselling Services Ltd. vaccinated 300 people during a two-day clinic.

“It was a tremendous success, and it was a joy to see the New Directions team work so effectively to support Fraser Health,” said Yvonne Hopp, president and founder of the school.

The clinic was held on June 30 and July 11 at the school located at 20436 Fraser Hwy.

Megan Nilsen, manager of clinical operations with Fraser Health, was applauded for creating a seamless clinic from the planning phase through to the packing up.

“Working with our community partners to remove barriers for people to register for and get their COVID-19 vaccine has been pivotal in helping us work towards community immunity,” Nilsen said. “Together, we are helping to put the pandemic behind us.”

“We are grateful for your support and commitment to your community,” Nilsen said to the New Directions team.

Throughout the pandemic the local program continued to provide community members support.

“New Directions has worked tirelessly on the front lines in keeping language services available to vulnerable immigrants and refugees for 18 months,” Hopp said, adding the team was quick to adapt when Fraser Health required language support services.

New Directions is part of the federal government’s Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LINC) program, and works with the community in Langley to support new permanent residents and refugees by helping them learn English.

