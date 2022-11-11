Langley events awarded almost $60,000 in provincial funding

‘The biggest ever’ 2022 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival featured an annual Mardi Gras Strolling Parade, 60 concerts, more than 300 performers, and dozens of family friendly activities. (Langley Advance Times)

The provincial government has just released $4.8 million in funding for various tourism events programs, with two upcoming Langley events receiving a portion of this money.

This annual round of funding is meant to help communities throughout the province host various events and increase visitation.

“B.C.’s many sports competitions, arts festivals, and events are vital to our tourism sector and a thriving economy,” explained Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport. “This program allows organizers to raise awareness about their amazing events and inspires British Columbians and people from around the world to attend.”

The 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships, which are set to be held in Langley next summer, received $20,000 from the provincial government.

This annual event, which was also held in Langley this past June after 18 years of not being hosted in B.C., attracted more than 1,600 athletes and thousands of spectators to the City.

The second of the local events to receive a portion of the funding is the 2023 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival, which was given $39,275 from the province.

The multi-day festival draws thousands of spectators each year and features live entertainment from dozens of acts. This year’s version of the festival was the largest they’ve ever thrown, with the organizers planning to make the 2023 festival an even bigger success.

Some of the biggest contributions from the B.C. government includes two $200,000 rounds of funding to Merritt for the 2023 Bass Coast festival and the 2023 Merritt Rockin’ River Fest. Revelstoke and Salmo also received $200,000 for the 2023 Natural Selection Tour and 2023 Shambhala music festival, respectively, with four other $200,00 contributions being given to Vancouver.