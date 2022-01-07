Langley Events Centre COVID clinic expanding

It won’t be as big as the mass vaccination site, but it will be giving out boosters

Fraser Health is expanding hours and capacity at several of its COVID-19 immunization clinics across B.C., including its location at the Langley Events Centre.

The clinic has been operating in a community room at the LEC since last fall, shortly after the closure of the mass vaccination clinic that had operated in the stadium’s arena bowl through the spring and summer.

As of Jan. 11, it will be increasing its days open to Tuesday through Saturday, according to Fraser Health.

“We are happy to continue to play a role in bringing the pandemic closer to the finish line,” a spokesperson for the Langley Events Centre said.

The clinic in the LEC is in one of the community rooms and is located near Gate 4, across from the playground.

The expanded clinic hours in Fraser Health are part of a sizable increase the vaccinations province-wide, as the government and health authorities attempt to get as much of the population booster shots as possible amid the Omicron variant wave.

Children aged five to 11 are also being immunized with their first shots with the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

Fraser Health says it expects to be able to provide an average of 75,000 immunizations at clinics weekly by Jan. 17, up from an average of 32,000 weekly in December.

In addition, pharmacy vaccinations are expected to increase to 40,000 per week by Jan. 17, up from 18,000 per week in December.

