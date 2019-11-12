Langley Events Centre hiring at Black Press career fair this month

Langley Events Centre will be hosting the Black Press career fair happening Nov. 14 (Garrett James/Wikipedia)

Looking for your dream job?

Chances are you can find it at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening this month in Langley.

The fair on Nov. 14 will be a gathering place for about 40 educational institutions and employers looking to hire.

The Langley Events Centre (LEC) is not only hosting the fair but will be looking for their new all-star team.

“There’s no better time to get involved with Langley Events Centre, we have a full slate of exciting events coming up and we’re always adding more,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, associate director of event services.

The LEC is a community gathering place that hosts a range of events including sports and entertainment events.

“I think it’s fair to say sports act as a bonding point in most communities, so at LEC we try to take that step further by not only supplying the community with sports at all levels, but with other community events and services,” said Dinwoodie. “When looking into whether or not we will host an event, our number one criteria is it’s benefit to and impact on the community.”

The organization will be at the fair looking to fill some key positions.

“We have a extensive need for part time staff in all of our departments. Event staff such as ushers and ticket scanners all the way to game presentation staff,” said Dinwoodie.

The fair is free to attend, and people are reminded to bring their resume.

“A strong knowledge of sports and/or the events we put on is always an asset, and customer service is our number one priority so the ability to communicate with people in a positive and friendly manner goes a long way,” said Dinwoodie.

The fair will be held at the events centre located at 7888 200th Street in Langley from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“No two days are ever alike at LEC, its a fast-paced and always changing environment that never gets boring. It also allows close access to high level sports and world class events,” said Dinwoodie. “You always feel like you’re part of the action when you work here.”

For more information about the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair visit www.facebook.com/events/408165976513693/ or email Sheri Jackson at sheri.jackson@blackpress.ca, or call 1-855-678-7833.

