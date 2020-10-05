Langley expanded patios could be in place until fall of 2021

The province is allowing the expanded patios to stay in place for another year

Langley craft beer brewers lobbied for bigger patio spaces so they could serve people during COVID-19. (Photo submitted) Langley craft beer brewers lobbied for bigger patio spaces so they could serve people during COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Langley Township could extend the expansion of outdoor seating at local pubs and restaurants for a full year.

In May, as the COVID-19 crisis was locking down many businesses and restaurants had been closed to inside dining for weeks, the provincial government allowed an expansion of outdoor dining.

Local governments, including Langley Township, voted to allow special rules that would give eateries the option of expanding out into their sidewalks and parking lots, allowing for more space despite rules keeping tables physically distanced.

At least 19 Township restaurants, pubs, wineries, and craft breweries have received the go-ahead from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to expand outdoor seating under the new regulations. The LCRB’s rules were temporary, and originally set to expire at the end of October.

In late September, the LCRB approved an extension that will keep the expansions in place for a full year, until Oct. 31, 2021.

The Township council received a report Monday that confirms its decision to allow the extension here to run for another full year as well.

The report notes that as of this week, the Township had received no complaints about the patio expansions. Given the success of the project, they recommend the year-long extension.

It’s unknown when the pandemic will come under control enough for distancing guidelines in restaurants and pubs to be eased.

