Langley family doctors still accessible during COVID-19 crisis

Langley Division of Family Practice is reminding residents their family doctor is still available during the COVID-19 crisis and can be reached by phone or virtual care. (Kaitlin Frost/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Division of Family Practice wants to remind residents their family doctors are available and ready to see them during the ongoing state of emergency.

“We moved all of our clinics, about mid-March, to either phone or virtual just because of COVID and of course now all of those clinics actually are seeing a decline in numbers… we’re just a little worried about people who are dealing with previous medical conditions who might not be seeking care,” said Ellen Petterson, executive director of Langley Division of Family Practice.

READ MORE: Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Petterson wants to remind Langley residents that they still have access to their family physician.

“If you were going to phone your doc to make an appointment, go ahead and phone your doc and make an appointment. It might be phone or virtual that they see you, but they do want to hear from you they are available to keep you well and they do know you best,” Petterson noted.

In some cases doctors may ask their patients to visit their practice.

“If they feel that you do need to come in and be examined, and there are certain things that we do have to physically see you for, they are set-up to arrange that safely and with proper PPE [personal protective equipment],” Petterson explained. “So it’s just a reminder, that give them a call and they will help figure out how best to see you and where to see you.”

Each family practice in Langley is approaching virtual care options differently, so patients should contact their doctor’s office directly to learn what care options are available.

READ MORE: Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

Those who don’t have a family doctor also have options.

Langley residents without a family doctor can contact the division office, Glover Medical Clinic (5796 Glover Rd.) or visit Medimap.ca.

“For anybody who isn’t fortunate enough to have a family doctor in place there are options for them as well, but if you have a family doctor please call that doctor first as your point of care.”

To contact the division call 604-510-5081, or call 604-530-3233 to reach Glover Medical Clinic, or visit www.Medimap.ca.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusDoctorsLangley