Paige Dampier is the chair of the Langley Community Farmers Market. (LCFM photo)

Langley farmers market shuts down for 2020

Society reconsidering options after a disappointing year

Langley Community Farmers Market will not be returning this year, the board of directors announced Monday.

The 2019 market season had been “disappointing” and that the board announced it had made the “difficult decision” to suspend operation of the usual Wednesday market.

The non-profit Langley Community Farmers Market Society (LCFMS) will maintain minimum operations in 2020 in order to undertake a process of “revisioning the Langley Community Farmers Market,” said Paige Dampier, president of the LCFMS.

“While this decision was not easy, it is one that we regretfully cannot avoid, given the state of the society’s finances after a disappointing 2019 market season,” Dampier added.

The market has been a regular weekly feature on Wednesdays in the courtyard of Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus every summer since 2008.

However, 2019 saw fewer vendors and fewer customers for the weekly event.

Vendors saw poor results and society revenues fell significantly below projections, according to the board.

Last year, the LCFMS tried to engage with both its vendors and shoppers about the future of the market and possible changes, including two workshops for vendors last November. Dampier said that, unfortunately, attendance at the workshops was low – although some valuable input was received.

“The board continues to be dedicated to the mission of the LCFMS, which is to create a food secure community by improving access to local, healthy, affordable food to the community,” said Dampier.

“We commit to undertake this re-visioning exercise in the spirit of this mission, and with input from and collaboration with local growers, makers and bakers, our partners, and the broader community,” she concluded.

Updates on the board’s plans will be posted to the lcfm.ca website.

READ MORE: Langley Eats Local challenge wraps up with the help of local farmers

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Giant panda pair born at Canadian zoo return to China
Next story
School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Just Posted

Vehicle slams through front of auto insurance broker

Central Agencies LTD off 200 Street in Langley had been operating at that location since fall

WEATHER: Special weather statement issued for Langley

Langley schools open Tuesday

TRAFFIC: Langley Highway 1 crash slowing westbound traffic

Traffic down to single lane at 248th Street

Langley farmers market shuts down for 2020

Society reconsidering options after a disappointing year

Langley volleyball player Dan Jansen VanDoorn headed 2020 Olympics

Team Canada claimed their ticket to Tokyo with wins over Mexico, Cuba, and Puerto Rico last weekend

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

Knitters in Chilliwack make joey pouches, bird’s nests for animals harmed in Australian wildfires

Two Chilliwack women have organized a craft circle to help make items for injured, orphaned animals

PHOTOS: Tuesday morning’s icy Fraser Valley commute

Slippery roads forced drivers to use caution and stay well under the speed limit

RCMP search for man involved in 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

Most Read