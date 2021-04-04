Fire crews lugged extinguishers into the deep brush at the west side of the Langley airport to fight a small fire on Sunday, March 4 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley fire crews lug fire extinguishers into deep brush to fight fire

Blaze reported near Langley airport

Fire crews lugged extinguishers into the deep brush at the west side of the Langley Regional Airport to fight a small fire on Sunday, March 4.

Four Township fire trucks and crew responded to a reported brush fire in the area of 56th Avenue and 216th Street around 1 p.m.

Firefighters walked in to the scene from the 56th Avenue bridge that runs over the Nicomekl River, just west of 212th Street.

Signs of a homeless camp could be seen nearby, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the source of the blaze.

Traffic across the 56th Avenue bridge was briefly limited to one lane in either direction while crews were on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire crews lugged extinguishers into the deep brush at the west side of the Langley airport to fight a small fire on Sunday, March 4 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley fire crews lug fire extinguishers into deep brush to fight fire

