Countless residents turned up to Langley Memorial Hospital to cheer the nurses, health care workers, and first responders in March. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley firefighters pull back from special events

A flood of requests followed some special drive-by honour events in March

Langley firefighters have pulled back on public appearances after taking part in tributes of nurses and doctors earlier during the pandemic lockdown.

On March 27, a massive parade of first responders, including fire trucks, police cruisers, and other vehicles gathered at Langley Memorial Hospital to pay tribute to the medical professionals who were facing down the coronavirus pandemic.

After that, there were several more drive-pasts of the hospital and other community events by local firefighters, but before long, both City and Township departments had to give up the practice.

In Langley City, it was simply a matter of too many events asking for firefighters, said acting chief Scott Kennedy.

After the March 27 event at Langley Memorial, the department started getting “all kinds” of requests, said Kennedy.

They took part in several events, but kept getting more requests.

“The volume of requests went up significantly,” said Kennedy.

All of them were worthy in some way, but there wasn’t time to do them all, and the department didn’t want to have to pick and choose.

“We decided we were not going to do any of them,” said Kennedy.

It was a good thing for the public to have firefighters visible, but it was too much to sustain.

In Langley Township, an April 16 memo said fire crews are no longer able to participate in cheer events, birthday drive bys of local homes, or other similar public displays of their vehicles.

The cutoff does not mean the end of all public events involving firefighters, according to Andy Hewitson, president of IAFF local 4550, which represents Township firefighters.

“While this is disappointing to our members, we are working on an alternative solution through our charitable society, where we will utilize our off-duty members to support the requests from the community and bring some smiles to those who are doing the right thing and staying home during this crisis,” said Hewitson.

“The citizens of Langley have always been there to support each other and have been amazing supporters of our charities,” he said. “We just want to give back.”

Langley RCMP took part in the initial week of events honouring medical first responders, but have since also returned to normal duties, said detachment spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

firefightersLangleyLangley CityLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered
Next story
COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

Just Posted

Langley firefighters pull back from special events

A flood of requests followed some special drive-by honour events in March

Memories of the past celebrated in virtual 98th Fort Langley May Day parade

Lions Club tradition was cancelled earlier in April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Incident is clear but expect delays

ON COOKING: Real garlic and lemon imperative to Greek cooking

Authentic taste doesn’t come from a bottle, insists Chef Dez

Langley City council gives preliminary approval to tax cuts

Rollback in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Most Read