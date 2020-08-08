Work is beginning on Madison Place, the condo building on 56th Avenue at 197th Street after a fire Friday, July 17. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley fires prompt warning about balcony and deck fires

Langley Township has tips to stay safer in outdoor spaces that can be the scene of fires

Langley Township is warning people to think about fire safety on balconies, decks and patios.

The community has seen the impacts of fires that have started in these outdoor areas and caused significant damage.

“If you live in a strata complex, it is not just about you,” Township fire chief Steve Gamble said. “Condominiums and townhouses are places where many people live, and fire can impact the residents around you.”

• READ MORE: Residents concerned for pets at Langley condo fire site

On any summer day, people can be found out on their balconies, decks, and patios. But great care must be taken when cooking and using smoking materials to avoid devastating fires that can destroy homes and lives.

Last month, fire engulfed Madison Place, a condominium complex in the City. Township fire crews were called in to help fight that blaze, which was an important reminder of the need to always be careful when using heat or flames in outside areas.

“It got everybody’s attention,”Gamble said. “Fires on balconies and decks are a challenge. Anything on balconies, not just grills, but heaters and smoking materials, pose a danger if they are mishandled or procedures are not followed correctly.”

The result can be catastrophic, not just for those within the home, but for everyone near them.

• READ MORE: Paddington Station fire investigation begins

Carelessly tossing away smoking material, improper use of outdoor appliances, or a momentary lapse in concentration when cooking – whether going inside to grab something or checking on the kids – could have horrific results, as fire can ignite in an instant.

“Even if your building has sprinklers, you still need to be fire smart,” Gamble noted. “People need to be cautious, follow appliance instructions and use them as directed, and don’t leave things unattended.”

To help keep residents safe this summer, the Township Fire Department is issuing the following information on balcony fire safety. For more information, visit tol.ca/firesafety.

Balcony fire safety

  • Balcony fires can be significant, whether your building has sprinklers or not.
  • If you are a strata owner or resident, be sure to review your building’s strata bylaws, fire safety plans, and rules and regulations.

Reduce your chances of a fire on your balcony:

Smoking materials

  • Never throw cigarette butts, and other smoking materials, from the balcony.
  • Never discard smoking materials in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants, landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, leaves, or other things that could ignite easily.
  • Before you throw away smoking materials, make sure they are out by soaking them in water.

Barbecues/gas appliances

  • Review your apartment / condominium / townhome or any other residence’s strata bylaws, safety plans, and rules with respect to barbecues on balconies.
  • Propane, natural gas, and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors and kept well away from the building.
  • Keep the grill clean by removing grease or fat build-up from the grills and trays below.
  • Never leave a barbecue unattended.
  • Ensure any appliance is CSA approved. Follow all manufacturer’s installation and use requirements.

Flammable/combustible materials

  • Keep balconies free of flammable and combustible materials and debris, such as gasoline, paint, oil, and garbage.

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

fireHouse fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FURTHER UPDATE: Body removed from Maple Ridge hotel after large police presence

Just Posted

T-Rex earns big bids at Langley dino auction

More than 500 dino-themed items sold to buyers from across North America

Langley fires prompt warning about balcony and deck fires

Langley Township has tips to stay safer in outdoor spaces that can be the scene of fires

Familiar name McFrugal’s returns to Langley’s retail landscape

The discount store is opening at the end of the month in the former Army and Navy location

COVID puts kibosh on Langley Rams football season

Club president hopes older players won’t lose out because of lost season

Bells ring out in Langley City to honour atomic bombing victims

Local people take part in Bells for Peace, an international event on bombings’ 75th anniversary

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

FURTHER UPDATE: Body removed from Maple Ridge hotel after large police presence

A large contingent of Mounties were at the Art Infiniti Hotel Friday afternoon and evening

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

PHOTOS: Moving day for 110-year-old Fraser Valley heritage house

Chilliwack heritage house makes 1.7-kilometre journey to new location

Plainclothes Abbotsford police officer deletes cellphone video after drawing gun on innocent man

‘They never asked me what I was doing there, strictly came out with guns, threatening to shoot me’

Most Read