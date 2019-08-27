(Photo: Unsplash)

Langley firm plans cannabis-infused beverage line

Drinkable pot coming soon from local firm

Zenabis, a marijuana company with a major greenhouse complex in Langley, is planning to move into cannabis-infused drinks in a big way once edibles become legal later this year.

The company announced on Monday, Aug. 26 that it has entered an agreement with a Canadian beverage company that will supply Zenabis with cannabis-infused inputs.

Zenabis will produce its own cannabis-infused beverages “that have onset times less than five minutes.”

“This agreement puts Zenabis in a strong position to compete in the cannabis-infused beverage market once these products are legalized in Canada later this year,” said Andrew Grieve, CEO of Zenabis. “The Canadian market for these beverages is estimated to be worth $529 million1, so the ability to infuse cannabis in beverages; without affecting their taste, smell or appearance; strengthens Zenabis’ position relative to the many other companies planning to commercialize similar products.”

This is the second edible-based partnership Zenabis has announced. In January the company bought 51 per cent of Hillsboro Corp. to create a line of CBD-infused kombucha products.

Zenabis was born out of the merger of Langley’s Bevo Farms greenhouse growers and Sun Pharm. The 48-acre Langley greenhouse is being converted over to cannabis production. It received a cultivation license for the Langley facility earlier in August.

Previous story
Langley RCMP’s hunt for wanted thief ends in tasing at Aldergrove store

Just Posted

Langley firm plans cannabis-infused beverage line

Drinkable pot coming soon from local firm

Langley’s Ellis and Team Canada to play Brazil in semifinals of women’s sitting volleyball in Peru

Team is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

School supply giveaway draws hundreds to Langley event

Free distribution ‘really helps’ parent says

VIDEO: First ‘Gruesome Twosome” run raises $700 for charity

Aldergrove event organized for teams of runners

Culture Guard meeting shut down due to Township repairs

The controversial anti-SOGI group was to meet this week in Township hall

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

UPDATE: Senior Delta police officer dismissed for sexual misconduct

Former inspector Varun Naidu was found to have had inappropriate sexual communications with a woman interested in a career in policing

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Pattullo Bridge project budget unchanged as bids come in

Builders wary about union-only rules, contractor group says

Most Read