Langley fly larvae processing plant hit by fire

A fire in a fly larvae dryer at a Milner bug processing facility caused a bit of a disruption on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a custom built industrial fly larvae dryer at the Enterra Feed Corporation facility in the 7300 block of 216th Street, according to deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. and found the fire confined to the dryer. They doused it with dry chemical extinguishers and prevented the fire from spreading.

Bruce Jowett, a director of marketing with Enterra, said employees had doused the worst of the fire before fire crews even showed up.

The building was ventilated for smoke, and no one was harmed by the fire, said Ferguson.

The Enterra facility was refitted several years ago to produce fly larvae – essentially maggots – that can be dried and ground into a protein powder for animal feed.

The company uses consumer food waste to feed the larvae, diverting waste from the landfills and turning it into animal feed.

The firm expects the facility to be back to normal operations after some damaged parts are repaired, likely by Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jowett said.