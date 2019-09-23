Langley fly larvae processing plant hit by fire

A mechanical fire was quickly doused by firefighters Saturday

A fire in a fly larvae dryer at a Milner bug processing facility caused a bit of a disruption on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a custom built industrial fly larvae dryer at the Enterra Feed Corporation facility in the 7300 block of 216th Street, according to deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. and found the fire confined to the dryer. They doused it with dry chemical extinguishers and prevented the fire from spreading.

Bruce Jowett, a director of marketing with Enterra, said employees had doused the worst of the fire before fire crews even showed up.

The building was ventilated for smoke, and no one was harmed by the fire, said Ferguson.

The Enterra facility was refitted several years ago to produce fly larvae – essentially maggots – that can be dried and ground into a protein powder for animal feed.

The company uses consumer food waste to feed the larvae, diverting waste from the landfills and turning it into animal feed.

The firm expects the facility to be back to normal operations after some damaged parts are repaired, likely by Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jowett said.

Previous story
Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say
Next story
GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

Just Posted

Langley Arts Calendar: Sept. 20, 2019 edition

Submit information on Langley events through the website under the Community page

Langley fly larvae processing plant hit by fire

A mechanical fire was quickly doused by firefighters Saturday

PHOTOS: Former Canucks goalie showcases original paintings in Langley

Sales of artwork at the West Fine Art Show benefit the Langley Hospice

Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

Returning champion Canada continues to dominate

Langley’s Colyn records another shutout as TWU downs Saskatchewan

A win on the road for men’s soccer team

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Stolen iPhone leads Abbotsford Police to 260 marijuana plants

Search warrant at west Abbotsford home leads to seizure of plants

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

Most Read