Langley gets 144 new daycare spaces

Government funding is expanding childcare

The provincial government has announced another 144 licensed daycare spaces in Langley as part of an ongoing program to boost childcare.

The new spaces are at Simply Kids Early Learning Society, which will have 108 new daycare spaces, and Creative Moments Childcare Centre, which will have 36 new spaces.

“Families are at the heart of this community, and children are at the centre of families,” said Hiral Doshi, manager of Creative Moments. “We’re proud to be making history with the government by providing safe and reliable child care to families in Langley.”

According to the province, 721 new childcare spaces have been created in Langley through the ongoing government program since July 2018. More than 20,000 licensed spaces have been created across B.C. in the same time period.

READ MORE: Province bringing 421 new affordable childcare spaces to Fraser Valley

“After a challenging year, we know that parents, families and child care workers need support more than ever,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “Increasing child care options here in Langley will help to ease strain on our community as we look forward to economic recovery.”

Funding for the new spaces comes from the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund.

“As someone raising my own family here, I know first-hand how important our government’s investment in new available child care is to ensuring that families can thrive in Langley for years to come,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

