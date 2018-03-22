Heather Marie Barker

Langley grad in sudden death investigation mom of three

Woman who died under suspicious circumstances in Vernon grew up in Fraser Valley

The woman at the centre of a Vernon sudden death investigation was the mom of three daughters.

Social media outlets have identified the woman as Heather Marie Barker, 37, who was found unresponsive in a home on Cordon Place at The Rise development in Okanagan Landing March 15. She died in Vernon Jubilee Hospital the next day.

Police were notified in the early hours of March 15.

An online obituary at vernonmorningstar.com shows Barker (maiden name Cooney) was born in Saskatoon but moved to Langley in 1996. She graduated from Langley’s Brookswood Secondary School.

She is survived by three daughters, her parents and a brother, along with grandparents, the father of her children, in-laws and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, and her family has requested donations be made to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital intensive care unit in lieu of flowers.

The circumstances surrounding Barker’s death had investigators looking to determine if foul play was involved.

RCMP say the matter is still being investigated and no further information has been released.

Previous story
RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk
Next story
Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Just Posted

COACH’S CORNER: Vancouver Giants resting up for playoffs

Once playoff action starts Friday, it’s going to be a hectic time, says head coach Jason McKee.

Fraser Highway B-Line to start in 2019

New bus from Langley Centre to Surrey Central expected to be 20 per cent faster than current service

Langley-based rabbit rescue pleads for foster homes

The Aldergrove-centred Small Animal Rescue Society needs foster families to take new bunnies.

WHAT’S IN STORE: Eco-friendly Walnut Grove students vie for technology prize

In this week’s business column, there’s a lot of talk about booze and food.

LISTEN: Retired Fort Langley broadcaster gives voice to local history

Heritage buff Mark Forsythe introduces Valley Voices, a podcast featuring Fraser Valley’s history.

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

Family of B.C. wildfire victim wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Most Read