Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and all other Canadian MPs receive a 2.1 per cent pay increase starting April 1, 2021. She announced she will donate the $3,200 raise to Kimz Angels, a local organization that helps many in the community. (File)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and all other Canadian MPs receive a 2.1 per cent pay increase starting April 1, 2021. She announced she will donate the $3,200 raise to Kimz Angels, a local organization that helps many in the community. (File)

Langley group gets $3,200 surprise donation – local MP’s automatic pay raise

MPs automatically get an increase in pay each April 1

Kimz Angels will have extra funds to help disadvantaged residents of this community.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen, Member of Parliament will donate her automatic MP pay raise of $3,200 to the local organization.

“There are so many fantastic organizations who do incredible things in our community, but Kimz Angels really stands out,” the MP said. “I have watched Kimberly Snow and her team reach out to the homeless and vulnerable during this pandemic with so much love and care, it has been an inspiration. She provides so much more than just a meal. What I see her give with every meal is a sense of dignity to those who do not feel valued and may have lost hope. That’s why I’ve decided to support Kimz Angels during this season of COVID-19. This work is more important than ever.”

• READ MORE: Big response to Kimz Angels donation despite COVID-19 restrictions

The automatic pay increase took effect April 1 and is calculated as the average annual increase of private sector-union contracts of corporations of more than 500 employees. This year the amount is $3,200, based on the base MP salary of $186,000.

Jansen donated last year’s pay raise to the Surrey Cares Foundation.

“Nobody can miss the bright pink Kimz Angels vehicles as they wheel around town picking up donations and delivering aid to those most in need,” Jansen said. “Kimberley is a woman with tremendous energy and a heart for those facing tough times. She never judges and always encourages. Everyone needs a Kimz Angel in their life.

“I wanted to donate my automatic pay raise this year to this amazing woman and her team. I know that every dime will go to those most in need.

Kimz Angels started more than 20 years ago with a few friends and has grown to more than 75 volunteers.

• READ MORE: Annual fundraiser for Kimz Angels outreach agency in Langley will happen virtually

The Kimz Angels fundraising gala will take place this year on April 17 but will be virtual. The evening will feature local wines, gourmet food, speakers and more.

“Please consider supporting Kimz Angels by buying a ticket to their Angels Working Together Gala on April 17. They are well on their way to meeting their $25,000 fundraising goal,” she said.

To learn more about Kimz Angels, and the gala, click here.

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SkyTrain worker threatened, passenger attacked in racist tirade

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and all other Canadian MPs receive a 2.1 per cent pay increase starting April 1, 2021. She announced she will donate the $3,200 raise to Kimz Angels, a local organization that helps many in the community. (File)
Langley group gets $3,200 surprise donation – local MP’s automatic pay raise

MPs automatically get an increase in pay each April 1

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Aldergrove, be proud of your kids

Abbotsford visitor impressed with teens’ kindness to his grandson at skate park

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Our View: ‘Circuit breaker’ was too long coming

The government watched the numbers go up for weeks

Langley School District has issued a COVID-19 notification for Langley Fine Arts school. (Langley Schools)
First COVID case in Langley School District since returning from spring break

B.C. recorded its highest daily case count on Wednesday

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is being charged with threatening a SkyTrain worker Tuesday (March 29) and well as targeting, attacking and robbing a passenger. (Black Press Media files)
SkyTrain worker threatened, passenger attacked in racist tirade

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is charged with one count of robbery and uttering threats

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

Most Read