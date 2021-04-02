Langley group gets $3,200 surprise donation – local MP’s automatic pay raise

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and all other Canadian MPs receive a 2.1 per cent pay increase starting April 1, 2021. She announced she will donate the $3,200 raise to Kimz Angels, a local organization that helps many in the community. (File)

Kimz Angels will have extra funds to help disadvantaged residents of this community.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen, Member of Parliament will donate her automatic MP pay raise of $3,200 to the local organization.

“There are so many fantastic organizations who do incredible things in our community, but Kimz Angels really stands out,” the MP said. “I have watched Kimberly Snow and her team reach out to the homeless and vulnerable during this pandemic with so much love and care, it has been an inspiration. She provides so much more than just a meal. What I see her give with every meal is a sense of dignity to those who do not feel valued and may have lost hope. That’s why I’ve decided to support Kimz Angels during this season of COVID-19. This work is more important than ever.”

The automatic pay increase took effect April 1 and is calculated as the average annual increase of private sector-union contracts of corporations of more than 500 employees. This year the amount is $3,200, based on the base MP salary of $186,000.

Jansen donated last year’s pay raise to the Surrey Cares Foundation.

“Nobody can miss the bright pink Kimz Angels vehicles as they wheel around town picking up donations and delivering aid to those most in need,” Jansen said. “Kimberley is a woman with tremendous energy and a heart for those facing tough times. She never judges and always encourages. Everyone needs a Kimz Angel in their life.

“I wanted to donate my automatic pay raise this year to this amazing woman and her team. I know that every dime will go to those most in need.

Kimz Angels started more than 20 years ago with a few friends and has grown to more than 75 volunteers.

The Kimz Angels fundraising gala will take place this year on April 17 but will be virtual. The evening will feature local wines, gourmet food, speakers and more.

“Please consider supporting Kimz Angels by buying a ticket to their Angels Working Together Gala on April 17. They are well on their way to meeting their $25,000 fundraising goal,” she said.

To learn more about Kimz Angels, and the gala, click here.

.