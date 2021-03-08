Langley gun range holds fundraiser to help mom battling cancer

Word has gone out to law enforcement agencies in the Lower Mainland

Bree Jordan, seen here with her husband Steve and son Levi, is hoping to have cancer treatments in the U.S. The Range in Langley has joined the campaign and will donate all drop-in fees on March 18th. (GoFundMe)

Law enforcement officers in the Lower Mainland are rallying behind a Metro Vancouver mom who is battling stage four breast cancer.

The Range in Langley, Canada’s largest indoor shooting range, will be donating all drop-in fees to help Breanne (Bree) Jordan on Thursday, March 18 at the Walnut Grove facility.

Range General Manager Keith Burville told the Langley Advance Times word has gone out to members of law enforcement agencies throughout Metro Vancouver, many of whom practice on the Langley facility’s tactical shooting range that is reserved for the use of police officers and qualified members.

“This is an event for law enforcement, (but) we’re more than happy for the public to join us, as well,” Burville said.

In the four years since it opened, Burville said the range has held several fundraisers with the involvement of law enforcement, including Cops for Cancer.

“It’s always a good response,” Burville remarked.

The main range, open to the public and members, is one of the few facilities in Canada where visitors can shoot weapons like the M-60 machine gun of “Rambo” fame.

Reservations for the fundraiser can be made by phoning 604-833-4867.

A GoFundMe.com campaign “Help Bree Jordan fight Breast Cancer” had raised $289,000 as of Sunday, March 7.

A post by campaign organizer Andrea Martens explained Bree’s cancer treatment in Canada is not working and a newly approved drug in Bellingham is her last hope for beating a “very aggressive form of breast cancer.”

The drug, currently only available in the U.S., “is extremely expensive and is not covered by any medical plan,” Martens said.

Jordan, a Coquitlam resident, was diagnosed in November of 2019, at 35, with stage 3C triple negative breast cancer.

After chemotherapy, surgery and radiation treatments, the disease has spread.

“Bree’s doctors have exhausted all treatment options available in Canada,” Martens said.

Her oncologist has recommended a new drug that has shown positive results for patients who don’t respond to other types of treatment.

It was approved last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but has not yet been approved in Canada, Martens said.

All she wants, she has said, is to watch her son, three-year-old Levi, grow up.

“Having cancer is just unacceptable,” Jordan commented in the GoFundMe post.

“I have a baby to raise and a whole life to live.”

