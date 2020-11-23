Langley gym listed on Fraser Health COVID-19 public exposure site

Fraser Health has listed a Langley gym on its site of public exposure of COVID-19.

Gritt Athletics (20445 62 Ave.) has been issued an alert of exposure to the novel coronavirus on Nov. 9 to 12 at its facility, according to the health authority.

“Anyone who was on-site during this time must self-isolate for 14 days after last time at the site,” Fraser Health said.

Locations of public exposure are removed from the list one month after the last exposure date.

Meanwhile, the province recorded another 1,933 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a briefing on Monday (Nov. 23).

