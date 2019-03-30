A Naloxone kit used to treat drug overdoses. Wikipedia image

Langley has higher than average opioid poisoning rate

New figures show one in 5,000 residents end up in hospital

An above average number of people have ended up in hospital in Langley with opiod poisoning.

New figures just released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information’s (CIHI) show roughly one out of every 5,000 residents were treated for opioid poisoning hospitalizations in 2017 in the Langley area, or 20.2 per 100,000 population.

That’s more than the average opioid poisoning hospitalization rate in Canada of 16.4 per 100 000 population.

CIHI reports communities across Canada are experiencing significant opioid hospital poisoning rates.

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Hospitalizations have increased by 27 per cent over the past five years, rising to an average of 17 hospitalizations a day.

The fastest-growing rates of hospitalizations and ER visits due to opioid poisoning was seen among men age 25 to 44.

Poisonings are the most serious and visible harms of opioid misuse, the report stated.

But other opioid-related harms that often require medical attention include opioid use disorders, adverse drug reactions and neonatal withdrawal symptoms.

Hospitalizations and ER visits due to poisonings and opioid use disorders are increasing, while those due to adverse drug reactions are declining slightly.

