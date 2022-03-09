Langley high school students switch to remote learning after minor flooding

R.E. Mountain Grade 9s and 10s learn from home while Grade 11 and 12 students attend in person

Minor flooding resulted in Grade 9 and 10 students at R.E. Mountain Secondary having to learn from home Wednesday.

Students had a delayed start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday due to flooding in the building, explained Joanne Abshire, Langley School District communications manager.

“The first floor was flooded as a result of a valve issue,” she said. “District maintenance staff are continuing to investigate the cause. Contractors have been called for repairs and restoration. School administrators are working diligently to ensure all students can attend school for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week.”

ATTENTION: REMSS students please take note of a delayed start at 9:30 am due to flooding in building. Check school website and email for updates. pic.twitter.com/g3JTa5lhhr — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) March 9, 2022

As a result of the impact on classrooms and educational spaces, students in the two grades did their learning online via Microsoft Teams. The Grade 11 and 12 students continued classes in-person.

“The district and school have been communicating updates with students, staff, and families regarding scheduling changes and will continue to do so moving forward,” Abshire said.

.

.

Langley School District