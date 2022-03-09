R.E. Mountain Secondary had some flooding Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Langley School District)

R.E. Mountain Secondary had some flooding Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Langley School District)

Langley high school students switch to remote learning after minor flooding

R.E. Mountain Grade 9s and 10s learn from home while Grade 11 and 12 students attend in person

Minor flooding resulted in Grade 9 and 10 students at R.E. Mountain Secondary having to learn from home Wednesday.

Students had a delayed start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday due to flooding in the building, explained Joanne Abshire, Langley School District communications manager.

“The first floor was flooded as a result of a valve issue,” she said. “District maintenance staff are continuing to investigate the cause. Contractors have been called for repairs and restoration. School administrators are working diligently to ensure all students can attend school for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week.”

As a result of the impact on classrooms and educational spaces, students in the two grades did their learning online via Microsoft Teams. The Grade 11 and 12 students continued classes in-person.

“The district and school have been communicating updates with students, staff, and families regarding scheduling changes and will continue to do so moving forward,” Abshire said.

.

• READ MORE: Local students participate in environmental charity program

• READ MORE: Enrollment shoots up at Langley schools

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley School District

Previous story
Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on
Next story
Langley roundabout failures spark viral video

Just Posted

One of two men who were arrested in January 2020 after the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Abbotsford, and who were linked to 16 other Lower Mainland robberies, is back in police custody after an incident on Thursday, Feb. 24 in Abbotsford. Justin Walsh had been released from prison less than a month previously. (File photo)
Lower Mainland robber arrested less than one month after release from prison

Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files) Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files)
LETTER: Council should be doing more to help Aldergrove thrive

The cast of Bright Star include young artists from Langley and other neighbouring cities. Their team is comprised of faculty from both the music and theatre departments at TWU’s School of the Arts, Media and Culture. The new show is a musical based on true events and is set in the World War II era. (Jef Gibbons/Trinity Western University/Langley Advance Times)
Langley university theatre team to bring stories from World War II

A public hearing on amendments to the 2017 Brookswood-Fernridge Community Plan was held at George Preston Recreation Centre in September 2017. Council shelved plans due to public backlash but has started the process again. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley Township consultation on Brookswood Fernridge plan changes lacking