The $3.169 million home in High Point Equestrian Estates is the target of multiple court actions, including a foreclosure by a firm holding three mortgages on the property. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The $3.169 million home in High Point Equestrian Estates is the target of multiple court actions, including a foreclosure by a firm holding three mortgages on the property. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley home linked to man convicted of fraud is target of foreclosure

A mortgage lender claims to be owed $2.69 million

A high-end Langley home linked to a local developer convicted of fraud in the United States is the target of another legal claim.

Domain Mortgage Corporation has petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court, claiming that three mortgages worth more than $2.69 million on the High Point Equestrian Estates home are in default, and seeking to foreclose on the home.

The mortgages have interest rates of between 12 and 21 per cent.

The home is connected to former Langley condo builder Mark Chandler, who entered a guilty plea in a California court in October to a charge of wire fraud.

Chandler was extradited to the U.S. after a lengthy legal battle last year.

The High Point home is owned by a numbered company, which had a sole director – Chandler’s wife, Natalie.

This is not the first time it has been targeted in legal proceedings against Chandler.

In May, three Langley businesspeople won a $275,000 court judgment against two numbered companies linked to Chandler, including the High Point home. Chandler, who was at the time sitting in custody in California, did not mount a defense.

READ MORE: Local investors win lawsuit against Murrayville house builder

READ MORE: Lawsuits target Langley home of condo builder

Donald Killeen, Dave Jarvis, and Lucia Cardarelli all alleged they had lost tens of thousands of dollars each when they loaned Chandler money during the troubled construction of the Murrayville House condo project.

According to a statement of claim filed with the courts in January, back in 2015 Killeen loaned $85,000 to the numbered company that owned the Murrayville House site. Jarvis loaned $35,000, and Cardelli loaned $155,000.

They did not get their money back, much less the 10 per cent interest they had been promised.

In the May court ruling, the three investors were granted a constructive trust over the High Point home.

In addition, at least one other mortgage holder has registered a claim against the High Point house.

The three local creditors asked for a certificate of pending litigation and a constructive trust over a piece of property connected to Chandler – a house in the 300-block of 198th Street in the High Point Equestrian Estates development.

At the time of the loans, the South Langley house was owned by a numbered company, one which, according to other court documents filed in separate lawsuits against Chandler and his companies, has a sole director, Mark Chandler’s wife Natalie.

The Killeen lawsuit claims money from the trio’s loans was not used to work on completing the Murrayville House condos, but instead was funnelled towards the house on 198th Street, where Chandler allegedly lived.

BC Assessment listed the value of the home as $3.169 million as of July 1, 2019.

Domain’s legal petition noted that the company doesn’t know if anyone was living in the home, but as of Nov. 19, the grounds appeared kept up, the gate across the driveway was closed, and two Cadillac Escalade SUVs were parked in the driveway.

CourtLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure notice posted for 10 flights through B.C. from Nov. 6 to 16
Next story
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Just Posted

The first-ever drive-thru food drive will occur on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre.
VIDEO: Drive-thru food drive debuting at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre on Saturday

First-ever event allows locals to donate to Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford to aid during holidays

The $3.169 million home in High Point Equestrian Estates is the target of multiple court actions, including a foreclosure by a firm holding three mortgages on the property. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley home linked to man convicted of fraud is target of foreclosure

A mortgage lender claims to be owed $2.69 million

Langley City fire crews were called to the 4900-block of 202A Street for a report of a tree fallen on a house around 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tree falls on Langley City home

City fire crews said no one was injured

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Court case attempting to remove Langley Township mayor, councillors goes to first hearing

Case claims votes following campaign donations were conflict of interest

The Langley School District has announced school closures Friday morning as a result of power outages. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley district announces school closures due to power outage

Teacher may connect with students about online learning, district says

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

A pedestrian walks past a closed storefront on St. Catherine street as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
High-income earners in Canada collected CERB, pandemic-related data shows

Tax policy experts note that many higher-income earners saw their workplaces closed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said: It deeply saddens me I won’t be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come. (Dallas Rehill photo)
Famous Kootenay deer shot by poacher, sparking conservation probe

“Droptine” was shot within Kimberley city limits, after hunting season closed; CO has leads in investigation

Selam Woldu is trying to draw attention to the conflict raging in Ethiopia, where many of her family members live. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Ethiopian conflict leaves Victoria woman unsure if her family is alive

Selam Woldu hasn’t heard from her family since fighting broke out Nov. 4.

Surrey RCMP Officer-in-Charge Brian Edwards, left, and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photos)
Surrey’s top cop blindsided by $45M budget reduction amid transition from RCMP: Memo

Brian Edwards tells staff he’s uncertain how 25 per cent cut will impact staffing and safety

Most Read