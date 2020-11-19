Langley home linked to man convicted of fraud is target of foreclosure

The $3.169 million home in High Point Equestrian Estates is the target of multiple court actions, including a foreclosure by a firm holding three mortgages on the property. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A high-end Langley home linked to a local developer convicted of fraud in the United States is the target of another legal claim.

Domain Mortgage Corporation has petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court, claiming that three mortgages worth more than $2.69 million on the High Point Equestrian Estates home are in default, and seeking to foreclose on the home.

The mortgages have interest rates of between 12 and 21 per cent.

The home is connected to former Langley condo builder Mark Chandler, who entered a guilty plea in a California court in October to a charge of wire fraud.

Chandler was extradited to the U.S. after a lengthy legal battle last year.

The High Point home is owned by a numbered company, which had a sole director – Chandler’s wife, Natalie.

This is not the first time it has been targeted in legal proceedings against Chandler.

In May, three Langley businesspeople won a $275,000 court judgment against two numbered companies linked to Chandler, including the High Point home. Chandler, who was at the time sitting in custody in California, did not mount a defense.

READ MORE: Local investors win lawsuit against Murrayville house builder

READ MORE: Lawsuits target Langley home of condo builder

Donald Killeen, Dave Jarvis, and Lucia Cardarelli all alleged they had lost tens of thousands of dollars each when they loaned Chandler money during the troubled construction of the Murrayville House condo project.

According to a statement of claim filed with the courts in January, back in 2015 Killeen loaned $85,000 to the numbered company that owned the Murrayville House site. Jarvis loaned $35,000, and Cardelli loaned $155,000.

They did not get their money back, much less the 10 per cent interest they had been promised.

In the May court ruling, the three investors were granted a constructive trust over the High Point home.

In addition, at least one other mortgage holder has registered a claim against the High Point house.

The three local creditors asked for a certificate of pending litigation and a constructive trust over a piece of property connected to Chandler – a house in the 300-block of 198th Street in the High Point Equestrian Estates development.

At the time of the loans, the South Langley house was owned by a numbered company, one which, according to other court documents filed in separate lawsuits against Chandler and his companies, has a sole director, Mark Chandler’s wife Natalie.

The Killeen lawsuit claims money from the trio’s loans was not used to work on completing the Murrayville House condos, but instead was funnelled towards the house on 198th Street, where Chandler allegedly lived.

BC Assessment listed the value of the home as $3.169 million as of July 1, 2019.

Domain’s legal petition noted that the company doesn’t know if anyone was living in the home, but as of Nov. 19, the grounds appeared kept up, the gate across the driveway was closed, and two Cadillac Escalade SUVs were parked in the driveway.

CourtLangley