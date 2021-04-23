Township of Langley Fire Department was called to a property in the area of 230th Street and 70A Avenue on Wednesday around 1 p.m.. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley Fire Department was called to a property in the area of 230th Street and 70A Avenue on Wednesday around 1 p.m.. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Langley homeowner’s weed torching sparks fire in their neighbourhood

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, preventing further spread

Firefighters were called to a Langley property after the homeowner lost control of a blaze that spread to their neighbour’s lawn.

Township firefighters were called to a brush fire in the area of 230th Street and 70A Avenue on Wednesday around 1 p.m., according to Dale Steeple, assistant chief with the fire department.

READ MORE: Langley Township ready to issue burning permits beginning April

“A homeowner was using a propane torch to burn weeds from their paving stones,” he explained. “Their cedar hedge caught on fire and it spread to their neighbour’s hedge and lawn.”

Crews first on scene were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from further spreading into the homes and building on the two properties, Steeple said.

The incident did result in minor damage to three trailers parked on the property where the fire was started.

“With the dry conditions and a bit of wind it spread quickly,” Steeple noted. “People don’t realize how dry it is out there.”

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangleyLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Next story
Langley schools report new COVID cases as district vaccine roll out underway

Just Posted

Langley School District is reporting COVID-19 cases at two schools. (File photo)
Langley schools report new COVID cases as district vaccine roll out underway

Eligible educators are expected to be vaccinated by Sunday, teachers’ association president says

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Regional credit union responds to Langley man’s concerns about board elections

Coast Capital says recent changes made in how it elects directors are for clarity

Township of Langley Fire Department was called to a property in the area of 230th Street and 70A Avenue on Wednesday around 1 p.m.. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Langley homeowner’s weed torching sparks fire in their neighbourhood

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, preventing further spread

Bill Brar, co-owner of Canadian Valley Growers in Aldergrove, holds a sprouting Impatiens flower. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Langley greenhouse grows lettuce 30% faster with LED lighting

Aldergrove’s Canadian Valley Growers produces 50,000 heads of three different varieties per week

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas, picks garbage along Fraser Highway in Aldergrove on Earth Day. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Too much litter makes Aldergrove resident bitter

Jocelyn Titus is picking litter from April 22 to 25, and encouraged residents to come out and help

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
Six ferry routes will deny non-essential trips to support B.C.’s new travel restrictions

Travel discouraged even on routes that fall within regional zones

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot from a video posted in early 2021 showing repeated crossings of side channels by trucks on the Fraser River near Chilliwack. (Facebook)
Organizer of convoy that churned through Fraser River fish habitat served warning letter

Truck crossings ‘disrupted 1,000 square metres’ of aquatic habitat on Fraser at Chilliwack, DFO says

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Six men were charged in relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. Three of them were sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Trio from Lower Mainland get 3 years jail time for Okanagan meth lab

Three men were charged in relation to a 2018 drug lab, which RCMP said was among biggest in province

Most Read