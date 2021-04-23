Langley homeowner’s weed torching sparks fire in their neighbourhood

Township of Langley Fire Department was called to a property in the area of 230th Street and 70A Avenue on Wednesday around 1 p.m.. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters were called to a Langley property after the homeowner lost control of a blaze that spread to their neighbour’s lawn.

Township firefighters were called to a brush fire in the area of 230th Street and 70A Avenue on Wednesday around 1 p.m., according to Dale Steeple, assistant chief with the fire department.

“A homeowner was using a propane torch to burn weeds from their paving stones,” he explained. “Their cedar hedge caught on fire and it spread to their neighbour’s hedge and lawn.”

Crews first on scene were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from further spreading into the homes and building on the two properties, Steeple said.

The incident did result in minor damage to three trailers parked on the property where the fire was started.

“With the dry conditions and a bit of wind it spread quickly,” Steeple noted. “People don’t realize how dry it is out there.”

