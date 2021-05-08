Barbara-Ann Kubb is a nurse and manager at the long-term care facilities that include Langley's hospice. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley hospice nurses feel calling for end-of-life care

It’s a tough job, but one that has rewards, says Langley hospice nursing manager

Every type of nursing has its own challenges, but nursing in a hospice requires not just technical skills and temperament, but a dedication to a difficult and emotional task.

Barbara-Ann Kubb is a nurse and manager of the Cedar Hill and Maple Hill long term care facilities at Langley Memorial Hospital, which also house the 10-bed Langley Hospice centre.

Patients at the end of life come to hospice for management of pain and symptoms and time to say goodbye to their families in a more home-like environment than the typical hospital room.

“A hospice nurse is someone who needs to be calm, especially under pressure,” said Kubb.

They have to be able to think quikcly on their feet, and have the ability to multi-task, she said.

Symptom management can be difficult, and that’s the main medical task faced by hospice nurses, she said.

Expertise with continuous application of medication and the management of painkillers are the key technical skills needed.

That means that often nurses who come into hospice are already more experienced, having worked in other areas like medical or surgical hospital wards that require similar skills.

“I would never say no to a new graduate, either,” Kubb said. If a young nurse felt they wanted to go into hospice care, they would be mentored, she said.

While every nurse and doctor faces the posibility of losing patients, hospice care is set apart by the fact that no one entering hospice is expected to recover.

“It’s very much a difference between treating to cure and treating to manage symptoms,” said Kubb.

“How do we manage their symptoms, to give them the quality of life for the time they do have?”

Then there’s the people skills.

Families are always present as part of hospice care, and Kubb said navigating family dynamics while keeping patient care central is key.

“It’s a huge part of hospice nursing,” she said.

READ MORE: COVID disrupts goodbyes and grieving for Langley family

READ MORE: Words of wisdom from a 108-year-old

It can be an emotionally taxing job.

The presence of very young patients in hospice can affect nurses emotionally.

Also very difficult is when, despite their best efforts, nurses can’t manage a patient’s symptoms effectively, Kubb said.

“It does take a certain heart, it does take a certain person to work in that environment, and it’s not for everybody.”

Kubb herself didn’t plan to go into working with long-term care and seniors. She started her career studying for the other end of life – training in a neonatal ICU, working with prematurely born infants, or babies with serious medical issues.

But losing children was difficult for her.

“When babies die, it really hit me as not being okay,” she said.

A temporary job in long-term care became permanent, because she grew to find the reward in caring for people near the end of life, making sure they were comfortable and cared for.

A hospice nurse is in some ways the extension of that level of care, Kubb said. It’s about knowing you did everything you could so a patient doesn’t die in pain, or alone.

“That’s the calling, to be providing that care and companionship at the end of life.”

The new Langley Hospice, a freestanding facility on the grounds of Langley Memorial, opens later this fall. It will have 15 beds, up from the 10 currently in place, and has been designed from the ground up for its purpose.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley Hospice Societynurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Families of missing women participated in first Red Dress Day march in Langley City
Next story
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Just Posted

Barbara-Ann Kubb is a nurse and manager at the long-term care facilities that include Langley's hospice. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley hospice nurses feel calling for end-of-life care

It’s a tough job, but one that has rewards, says Langley hospice nursing manager

Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night, May 7, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Two short-handed goals for Langley-based team

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says Van (William) Dinh, a registered massage therapist in Surrey and Langley, has had his licence suspended while an inquiry committee panel investigates allegations of sexual misconduct. (Unsplash photo)
Surrey massage therapist suspended amid sexual misconduct investigation

CMTBC received complaint Van (William) Dinh allegedly exposed ‘sensitive areas of the patient’s body’

Nonavee MacDonald, a Fraser Health Region nurse who works HealthLink BC’s 8-1-1 phone line. (Marielle Tounsi/Special to Black Press Media)
‘We Answer the Call:’ Nurses vital to operation of 8-1-1 health hotline

National Nursing Week is May 10 to 16

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (bottom right) and Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough (upper left) spoke to senior staff of the Langley Community Services Society on Friday, May 7 about mental health issues. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
PM makes virtual visit to Langley social service agency

The discussion with staff of Langley Community Services Society centred on mental health

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Tam warns that full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation the doctor says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

<a href="Facebook users reported seeing a body on the side of the road this morning." target="_blank"></a>Facebook users reported seeing a body on the side of the road this morning. (File photo)
Man killed in fatal hit-and-run collision between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Body reported at 6 a.m., police close North Parallel Road, single highway lane as they investigate

Gord Judson steers his log truck down a forest service road, using two-way radio and call signals to mark his position for oncoming traffic. (B.C. Forest Safety Council)
Planning some B.C. wilderness fishing? Don’t catch a log truck

Remote recreation areas bracing for heavy pandemic pressure

Former University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
Human Rights Tribunal to hear complaint against UBC Okanagan for ‘mishandling’ sexual assault report

Stephanie Hale did not return to campus after the student she alleges attacked her was cleared of wrongdoing

Most Read