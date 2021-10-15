Langley Hospice welcomes new executive director

The new leader has experience in residential care and team building

Ann Marie Walsh is the new executive director of the Langley Hospice Society. (Langley Hospice)

Langley Hospice Society has a new executive director, with Ann Marie Walsh taking up the reins.

Walsh was a project consultant for the BC Landscape and Nursery Association, and before that worked with both the National Research Corporation of Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society.

She has worked with residential programs in Northern Health and Fraser Health, supporting children and youth, people with disabilities, and juvenile offenders.

Kathy Derksen, Hospice Society president, said Walsh has extensive experience in residential programming, strategic planning, and team building, along with skills such as grant-writing expertise and running fund raising campaigns.

Walsh officially began her duties on Oct. 12.

The Langley Hospice Society provides support to people living with terminal illness, as well as for family members dealing with the death of a loved one.

It operates a 10-bed hospice on the grounds of the Langley Memorial Hospital, and is building a brand-new 15-bed expanded hospice facility nearby on 52nd Avenue.

