Langley Hospital Foundation plans seniors housing in Murrayville

The project will make 30 per cent of units affordable, if approved

A rendering of the planned seniors housing apartment complex. (Langley Township/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley could see a new seniors housing complex rise east of the hospital, if a proposal currently before the Township council goes ahead.

On Monday, council voted in favour of the first phase of approval for a plan to create a six-storey seniors oriented rental building on land just to the east of the grounds of Langley Memorial Hospital, south of the current main parking lot.

The developer is the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, which fundraises for improvements to the hospital.

The plan is to create 148 units of seniors-oriented housing, including 44 affordable rental units, along with 4,467 square feet (415 square meters) of commercial space on the ground floor.

Township staff noted in a report to council that they are in favour of the project, as it meets a number of goals including fitting in with the development plans for Murrayville and with the Township’s directives to provide flexible and affordable housing options “for people of different abilities, incomes, and ages.”

The Township’s own Housing Action Plan calls for the expansion of the supply of affordable housing.

Council approved the first and second readings of rezoning bylaws for the site.

The next step is a public hearing, before council debates a third reading of the bylaws at a future council meeting.

