Langley intersections lead Lower Mainland for 2019 car crashes: ICBC data

Stats indicate 200th and 264th Street at Highway 1 prove the most dangerous for crashes

May 12, 2019, saw a large emergency response to a Highway 1 crash near 264 Street. (Shane MacKichan)

Langley has the most dangerous intersections for car crashes in all of the Lower Mainland, new ICBC data reveals.

According to 2019 collision figures just released by the public insurance agency, the highest amount of crashes at intersections occurred at two Highway 1 interchanges in Langley.

The top spot, with 252 crashes, is the 200th Street on- and offramps at 88th Avenue at Highway 1.

The second-highest convergence for collisions is the 264th Street Highway 1 onramp – with 234 crashes in 2019.

The Aldergrove onramp has moved up the annual ICBC list since 2014 when it sat in fifth (of 10) for the most crashes in the Lower Mainland. That year, it had 220 in total.

RELATED: Fewer crashes at 16th Avenue since traffic lights went in, stats indicate

Aldergrovetrans-canada highway