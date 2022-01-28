Langley KPU offers custom craft beers for purchase every Friday

The new beers are created by graduating students in the brewing program

Graduating students in the KPU brewing course are making their custom craft beers available for purchase every Friday at the Langley campus. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

New beer varieties will be released every Friday from the end of January to April, local beer aficionados will have a chance to sample the products of up and coming student brewers at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Starting Jan. 28, each Friday will see the release of a different new signature brew, created by brewery operations students as part of their capstone project.

“It’s a full-circle moment where they bring it all together to showcase their signature beer and talent,” said Dominic Bernard, chair of the KPU brewing program.

The beer varieties are the result of two years of study and work.

“It’s exciting to see their passion combined with their skills and watching them develop these recipes, brew them, conduct quality control analysis, and participate in the packaging, design and sales,” said Bernard.

The Bad Habits Maple Bourbon released on Jan. 28 is the first out of the gate, developed by students Mark Yates and Leone Dutra.

It features rich flavours of maple and smoky bourbon balanced with roasted notes of caramel, chocolate and coffee.

“I’ve always been a big fan of stouts, so I wanted to come up with an idea that featured flavours I love outside of brewing,” says Yates. “The addition of maple and bourbon flavours creates a rich, delicious complement to the roasted notes in this beer.”

READ ALSO: KPU women brew Pink Boots Beer in honour of International Women’s Day

The 2022 Signature Series beers include:

• Bad Habits Maple Bourbon Stout

• Best Blokes English Special Bitter (ESB)

• Overcast Brown Ale

• Summertime Witbier

• Maumahara Belgian Pale Ale

• Big Softea Vanilla Chai Latte Stout

• Citrus Drop British Golden Ale

• Dark Haze Milk Stout

• Giovane Pils Italian Pilsner

• Big Apricot Fruit Saison

Each of the beers will be available on Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m., except for stat holidays and campus closures, at the KPU Brew Lab at 20901 Langley Bypass.

COVID-19 protocols are in place for beer sales. Customers are asked to wear a face mask and follow the instructions posted onsite. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no tastings prior to purchase.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerCraft beerKwantlen Polytechnic UniversityLangley