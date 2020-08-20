Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley LED project set to move ahead if no voter opposition

The Township will borrow $4.3 million and slash its street light electricity bills in half

A Langley Township project to replace more than 7,000 street lights with energy-efficient LEDs will move ahead soon, unless residents petition to stop it.

The LED Street Lighting Conversion project was approved as part of this year’s municipal budget.

Right now, the Township owns and maintains more than 7,000 high-pressure sodium streetlights from Aldergrove to Walnut Grove.

The lights annually use 17,000 gigajoules of electricity and consume about $600,000 ever year in electricity and maintenance costs.

Replacing them will slash energy use by approximately half and result in less required maintenance.

The Township anticipates saving $380,000 a year.

However, to rapidly replace all the lights, the Township has to borrow $4.392 million in a 20-year loan.

Loans of that length can be overturned by a petition process by local voters.

During the Township budget debates, staff pointed out that the LED replacement will pay for itself, since it will save more money than will be spent on interest on the loan.

The annual principal and interest to pay back the 20-year loan is anticipated at $272,352, well below the $380,000 in expected savings on electricity and maintenance.

However, if enough voters sign a petition, they can block the loan and stop the project.

To stop the Township borrowing funds, individual Township residents have to fill out an Elector Response Form and send it to the Township. The process is explained online at tol.ca/news/aap-process-2020.

A total of 10 per cent of eligible electors have to sign response forms to stop a borrowing project like this one. Based on the number of eligible voters in the Township, that means 8,545 people would have to fill out the forms to stop the project.

The deadline to fill in the form is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

EnvironmentLangley Townshipmunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020
Next story
Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Just Posted

Brian’s bench in Aldergrove sought as tribute to ‘true friend’

Late Rotary president, Brian Thomasson, served the Aldergrove community for decades

Langley LED project set to move ahead if no voter opposition

The Township will borrow $4.3 million and slash its street light electricity bills in half

Langley resident celebrates 25 years of Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis research with virtual event

Event co-chair Krista Olson will walk with family, including her 104-year-old grandmother, on Sunday

Langley resident helps B.C. athletes reach the 2021 Canada Summer Games

Danielle Williams will serve as the assistant Chef de Mission for the next 12 months

Langley’s inner city elementary feeds a need with mobile food bank

Douglas Park Community School takes part in Salvation Army’s annual school supply drive

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Mounties Tweeted that the forgery was “quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time”

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Four sent to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash

Collision occurred on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street

Most Read