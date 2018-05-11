Langley Legion Branch 21 closes

After more than 90 years of service, the Legion has been placed under trusteeship

After more than 90 years serving the community, Langley Legion Branch 21 is closing its doors for good.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, the Legion said that it is under trusteeship and thanked all members, both past and present, for their support over the years.

Current members will still maintain their membership with the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Legion has faced many challenges in recent years, and was forced to lay off employees and close the second-floor lounge of its previous location in September 2015.

Then-president Shirley Blair blamed a combination of dwindling membership and “financial challenges (that) have made it impossible to operate as we had been.”

The branch had been under “probationary management” for several years, a situation where the regional command exercises more supervision than usual.

In January of this year, the Legion began renting out meeting rooms at its location at 20604 Logan Ave. to raise additional funds.

— With files from Dan Ferguson