Langley liquor store among tops in wildfire relief donations

Locals donated almost $40,000 to help people in the B.C. Interior

A Langley liquor store was among those that collected the most donations towards wildfire relief this summer.

BC Liquor Store #158 raised $39,599 for the Canadian Red Cross to aid B.C. residents impacted by this year’s wildfires.

In total, $1.45 million was donated through BC Liquor Stores and Cannabis Stores, and after matching donations by the provincial and federal government, the total donation to the Red Cross will be $4.35 million.

“Thank you to all the customers and staff at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch for your incredible support of the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal,” said Patrick Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. “This year’s wildfire season has impacted communities throughout the province, and every dollar allows us to deliver much-needed help, now and in the weeks and months ahead.”

The funds raised will help the Canadian Red Cross support immediate and ongoing relief efforts in B.C. communities affected by wildfires, as well as support long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and affected regions.

“This wildfire season has been devastating for our province. Our thoughts are with the affected First Nations and impacted communities,” said Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Finance. “British Columbians have shown their sense of community and generosity by making donations to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal. These donations will now be matched by the provincial and federal government – every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by wildfires. These funds will support people and communities as they recover and rebuild.”

The top three B.C. Liquor Stores in the province for fundraising were:

• #130 Penticton Plaza, raising $46,261

• #048 Salmon Arm, raising $41,581

• #158 Langley, raising $39,599

The Liquor Distribution Branch will soon launch its next fundraising campaign in its liquor and cannabis stores, in support of Food Banks BC. The campaign will run from Nov. 12, 2021, until Jan. 1, 2022.

Funds collected by BCLS and BCCS on behalf of Food Banks BC are given to the food bank in the community where the funds are raised. Since April 2020, BCLS and BCCS have raised more than $1,631,818 for Food Banks BC.

alcohol tradeB.C. Wildfires 2021Langley