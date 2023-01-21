Langley Lodge founder credited with spreading music and joy

Roy Brown, and his band Generation Gap, were called on to perform locally through the years. But often Brown would perform solo, and for free, at local care homes and community events. (Langley Advance Times files)

Some knew Roy Brown as a local realtor, others remember him best for his musical prowess, while still others knew him best in the horse racing and breeding industry, or recall him as the owner of a mobile home park in Langley.

Yet others will credit the consummate community volunteer for his leadership, back in the 1970s, in creating the Langley Lodge seniors care facility – the place he would spend the last year of his life.

Brown passed away, of what his family clarify were natural causes, on Jan. 9, at the age of 91.

Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Brown’s love of music became apparent at an early age. In fact, as he told it at age 88, he loved music “all my life, probably even while in the womb.”

Growing up with four brothers, he joked how none of them shared his propensity for music.

He estimated he started playing trumpet when he was eight, or younger, then took up saxophone a short time later – when he broke his trumpet.

Not long after, he would take up clarinet, and by age 12 (or so) he was also playing the piano.

At about 13, his talent as a musician and his quest for adventure, would take him out on the road – travelling throughout the Prairies – with a classical symphony orchestra.

“It’s fair to say my background in music is pretty extensive,” said Brown, who continued performing until a few years ago when debilitating rheumatism limited his mobility and ability to play.

“It’s a matter of age catching up with me,” Brown said. “I’m enjoying what they call the twilight years.”

But even into his late 80s, Brown would visit both the Langley Lodge and Zion Park Manor in Cloverdale and play music for the residents.

It always brought smiles to the elderly faces, some singing and dancing along, while others more restricted maybe tapping their foot or swaying to the song.

But there’s one care home resident Brown said he could never forget.

A woman, 80-plus, had been a singer in her 20s, or so he learned. She was now in a local home he was visiting, an apparently she could no longer talk.

Listening to him play, it was obvious to the musician that the songs brought back fond memories for her. Hearing a familiar tune, she suddenly, broke out in song.

It floored staff and fellow residents as she belted out the song, then continued to sing every tune during the rest of Brown’s set.

“She had such a beautiful voice. In my mind, I saw the impact my music had on her and on residents and staff [at the care homes]. That’s why I do it,” Brown shared before he, himself, moved into a seniors facility.

On the road at age 12

Returning back to stories of his youth, Brown explained how he went into the Regina Rifle Reserve at the age of 12, in part so he could play in dance bands.

It was years later, during the Korean War, that he would enlist with the Navy. But even there, he said, he was destined to play music, being deployed to the “band branch” for 2.5 years – until he was granted compassionate leave to help his ailing father.

An entrepreneur at heart, Brown loved to tackle new undertakings. He took over his father’s business, the “Brown’s Mobile Homes Sales and Trailer Park,” he was an auctioneer for a time (just like his dad and four brothers), had a new and used furniture business for a time, garnered his real estate licence, and bred, trained, and raced thoroughbreds at Exhibition Park for most of his adult life – among other endeavours.

“Looking back, I can say I’m enjoying life. I wake up every morning, and I’m happy,” he told the Langley Advance Times a few years back.

Beyond his love of music, Brown credited his “contagious smile” and zest for life to his “cherished” family – his predeceased wife of almost 70 years, Bette, their six children, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

On the community front, he volunteered in many capacities through the years in Langley, including being an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Langley 4-H beef club, Langley Riders, and the Rotary Club.

Roy Brown was a Langley volunteer, businessman, musican and catalyst behind creation of Langley Lodge care home. He recently passed away. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

“I just do it to be helpful in the community,” he said of his volunteer efforts.

Fellow Rotarian Bill Lindahl remembered Brown fondly, first meeting him in the late 1960s when Lindahl joined a junior Rotary Club group.

Brown was the Rotary advisor to the high school-based youth Interact at the time, and would go on to be a mentor and friend for decades to come.

“What a fun person he was,” Lindahl said, recalling hours spent talking about Langley and music.

“He always seemed to see things on the bright side of life. He was a cheerful person. He was a happy person, and he spread that kind of joy and life to anyone who talked to him,” Lindahl added.

“My ongoing memories of Roy will be of how upbeat, positive, and cheerful a person he was.”

Rotary Club of Langley pioneers Roy Brown, Les Clay, and Eric Bysouth gathered when the club marked its 50th anniversary in 2008. (Langley Advance Times files)

Helping found Langley Lodge

But one of the projects Brown was most proud of during what he called a “fun and rewarding” life, was his role in founding the Langley Lodge.

“Seniors were taking up too many beds at the hospital,” he said,recounting his motivation for getting involved.

As president of the Rotary Club, he helped facilitate a feasibility study into the creation of the care home.

Then, confirming the need, he helped push through the zoning request for a six-storey care centre on 204th Street.

CEO Aly Devji credited the formation of the Langley Care Society in 1971, and ultimately the building of the lodge to Brown and a group of local business people, who under his leadership lobbied for the creation of the care home.

Three years after the society received its charter in 1971, the lodge opened its doors to its first residents as an intermediary care facility.

“Roy was the catalyst for the formation of our beloved care home, as he pulled the three levels of government together for conversations about housing and health care in Langley,” Devji said.

“Over the years, the organization has helped countless families with the care and support of their loved ones. Thanks to Roy for having the vision to make a true difference for our community. May our work continue and may we build upon his legacy,” the CEO noted.

While credited as the founder for Langley Lodge, Brown would always stress that it was a community initiative.

“To be successful, the entire community had to be involved,” said Brown, who served as a charter director who would remain on the board for seven years.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that people make a donation in his honour to Langley Lodge or a charity of their choice.

