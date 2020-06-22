Langley Lodge said it is unable to relocate a resident, as her husband requested, because of the ongoing COVD-19 outbreak. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Lodge, husband of resident, at odds over standard of care

Brookswood resident wants spouse moved from floor where he claims she is being ‘harassed’

Langley Lodge and the husband of one resident are at odds over the care she is receiving at the long-term care facility, with 85-year-old Heinz Patzke saying his 78-year-old wife Sheila should be moved to a different floor, while Lodge CEO Debra Hauptman has responded by saying relocation isn’t possible during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Patzke, a Brookswood resident, wants Sheila moved out of the fourth floor to get away from “senile residents” he said have been harassing her.

”She is being physically punched and attacked by other residents and is constantly harassed in her room,” Patzke said.

”We sought help from her social worker whose solution was that Sheila stay in her room all day and lock the door so other patients could not open the door and come in.”

Lodge CEO Debra Hauptman confirmed there were incidents, but declined to give details beyond saying “there have been some interactions between residents, but there were no injuries.”

READ MORE: COVID claims 23rd Langley Lodge patient, making it the deadliest outbreak in B.C.

READ MORE: ‘Closer to the finish line’ as Langley Lodge reports no new resident COVID-19 cases

Hauptman said the fourth floor is not a dementia ward, but there are patients with different degrees of dementia living throughout the Lodge.

During an outbreak, Hauptman said the lodge is not allowed to move patients.

“When we’re under outbreak (rules), we’re under severe restrictions,” Hauptman told the Langey Advance Times.

Once the outbreak is declared over, Hauptman said they could consider relocating Sheila.

Heinz said Sheila has been a resident of the fourth floor of the building since she was admitted in November of 2018, following a stroke that left her paralyzed on her right side.

He said she has gone as long as nine days between baths, a claim that Hauptman disputes.

Records show that Sheila has been given the minimum of one bath a week, plus showers, Hauptman maintained.

Heinz also expressed frustration at being unable to visit his wife.

“She waves at me from the balcony,” he said.

Hauptman said she understands the current situation is “very difficult” for the Patzkes.

“We acknowledge that this is a very trying time,” Hauptman commented.

Heinz said he understands the stress staff at the Langley Lodge are under as the facility battles the COVID-19 outbreak, but that “can’t be an excuse for lack of basic health needs like hygiene, safety and compassion.”

Heinz said he wants an independent review of his wife’s living conditions, but the Patient Care Quality Review Board of BC website says that requests for review are on hold due to COVID-19.

“In a time when elder care is paramount, these reviews should be not suspended,” Heinz said.

On Monday, Langley Lodge posted an update to their online blog that said no new resident cases of COVID-19 to report, and all of the remaining cases have recovered.

During the outbreak, 24 patients died and 27 recovered. As well, there were 15 staff cases.

Some restrictions are being lifted, the update said.

“We are proceeding with the lowest risk, very gradually and monitoring along the way.”

Langley Lodge is reducing the frequency of updates from three times a week to once a week.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley CitySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Just Posted

Langley Lodge, husband of resident, at odds over standard of care

Brookswood resident wants spouse moved from floor where he claims she is being ‘harassed’

Where to apply for relief and pay Langley property taxes

Deadline for property taxes is July 2

TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Traffic is backed up past Glover Road

Surrey aquatic groups start petition to open Grandview Aquatic Centre

Proposal would see all swimming and diving clubs in city operate out of South Surrey facility

TWU athletics fundraiser blows past $100K goal

The Langley-based university raised about $140,000

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Overdose deaths take time to report due to contributing factors, says Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to petition calling for overdose deaths to be announced

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

UFV investigates reports of racial slurs from two students

Matter circulated on social media and was brought to university’s attention

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Most Read