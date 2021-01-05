A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley man, 20, identified as victim of weekend fatal crash on Hwy. 1

Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles Sunday morning

Abotsford police has identified the victim of an early morning freeway crash on the weekend as a 20-year-old man from Langley.

His name has not been released, and the investigation is continuing, said Abbotsford Police spokesperson Const. Jody Thomas.

Thomas said the incident occurred Sunday, at 4:15 a.m.

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway, near the Abbotsford and Langley border.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a man in the eastbound lanes who had been struck by three vehicles.

The man had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Thomas confirmed.

The drivers involved in the collision remained on scene and were cooperating with the investigation.

They did not sustain any injuries and were said to be “very shaken,” according to Thomas.

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators, and the BC Coroners Service were called in.

The crash closed Highway 1 eastbound after 264th Street in Aldergrove for more than six hours.

Traffic was allowed to resume about 10:30 a.m.

Thomas said investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage, and dashcam footage from those who may have been traveling eastbound in this area, just prior to this collision.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.


