The Township is looking at creating Neighbourhood Planning Teams to help with the work of creating a new neighbourhood plan for the redevelopment of the Brookswood-Ferrnridge area. (TOL map)

Langley man encourages residents to get involved in Brookswood-Fernridge planning

Langley Township will create Neighbourhood Planning Teams as part of neighbourhood redevelopment.

Brookswood resident Bob Langston is sounding an alarm about the next phase of redevelopment in his neighbourhood.

The member of the Brookswood-Fernridge Community Association noted that the Township council will be deciding on the neighbourhood planning process at its Monday, Jan. 21 meeting. The Township is looking at teams in the areas of Booth, Fernridge and Rinn, and budgetted $500,000 for the three teams.

“Council agreed to expand number of people on NPT [neighbourhood planning team] team to 12 members which will include one person from the rural area and two people from the developed Brookswood area,” he said. “It also established three neighbourhood sub teams, one from each neighbourhood, each consisting of 10 individuals to advise on neighbourhood specific concerns.”

He’s urging residents to get involved while the Township is deciding how to construct these planning teams.

Langston noted that the residents of Brookswood-Fernridge have until Saturday to voice their opinions on the Township’s plans.

There are several unanswered questions for Langston, including whether people who live outside of Brookswood-Fernridge would be allowed to sit on these planning teams.

“They may stand to benefit financially from increased density without sharing neighbourhood concerns and values,” he explained.

He wonders if the teams will deal with such things as zoning, allowing smaller lot sizes, street parking, off-street parking, building heights, and more.

“Should school and park sites be defined and acquired prior to the development starting?” he added. “Should collector and arterial roads be developed and completed in advance of development?”

The local man encourages his fellow residents to apply to be on the planning teams.

“Involvement allows your voice to be heard,” Langston said. “Plan on attending the Jan. 21 council meeting which will finalize the Neighbourhood Planning process for Brookswood Fernridge.”

The Brookswood-Fernridge Community Association was created in 2016.

B.C. pair accused of 'honour-killing' in India to be extradited within days
In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

