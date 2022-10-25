Langley man is one of B.C.’s five ‘most wanted’

One of Metro Vancouver CrimeStoppers’ “most wanted” criminals is from the Langley area.

The anti-crime organization is asking people to be on the lookout for five wanted B.C. suspects this October, noting that “Halloween is already scary enough without dangerous criminals on the loose too.”

Timothy Dale Bornyk is wanted for assault with a weapon, and his parole jurisdiction is Langley.

He has a criminal record going back two decades, with convictions on a variety of offenses, including breaking and entering and gun-handling crimes.

Tips to CrimeStoppers that lead to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal can lead to a reward of up to $5,000.

The other four “most wanted” suspects are:

• Rabih Alkhalil, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being unlawfully at large, with a $250,000 reward through CrimeStoppers and the BOLO Program.

• Amardip Singh Rai, wanted Canada-wide for sexual assault, assault with a weapon, and 15 other charges

• John Norman MacKenzie, wanted Canada-wide for being unlawfully at large after being convicted of second degree murder and armed robbery

• Ricco Zanolli, wanted for being unlawfully at large, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

“Simply stated, tips to CrimeStoppers work,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver CrimeStoppers. “We receive 5,000 anonymous tips a year for all kinds of crimes including gang and illegal weapons offences, and for criminals on the loose like our most wanted. With five million pairs of eyes around the province, someone should eventually spot one or more of them.”

