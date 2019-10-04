Langley man wanted in Chilliwack for impaired driving

John Wilfred Macdonald, 38, also wanted for refusing to provide breath sample

A British Columbia-wide warrant has been issued for John Wilfred Macdonald, 38, of Langley.

A British Columbia-wide warrant has been issued for John Wilfred Macdonald, 38, of Langley for care and control of a vehicle while impaired and two counts of refusing to provide a breath sample.

John Wilfred Macdonald is described as a Caucasian male; height 173 centimetres (5’8”); weight 81 kilograms (179 lbs)’ blue eyes, brown hair.

RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend Mr. Macdonald and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of John Wilfred Macdonald is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

