Langley man wins B.C. Lotto Max draw

Langley’s Ryan Schwartz won $111,387.60 after matching six out of the seven numbers plus the bonus number in the B.C. Lotto Max October 2, 2020 draw. (BCLC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley man is $100,000 richer.

Ryan Schwartz did not think much when he won a Lotto Max free-play ticket until he scanned it at the grocery store and realized he won $111,387.60.

READ MORE: Deadline closes in on Langley Rotary clubs’ 50/50 MEGA Draw lottery

“My wife was the first person I called to share the news,” Schwartz said. “As soon as I saw where the decimal was on the screen, I jumped into my car and called my wife immediately.”

Schwartz is one of three B.C. Lotto Max players who matched six out of the seven numbers plus the bonus number in the Oct. 2 draw.

He said he plans to use the money towards a few renovation projects, including new floors.

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gamblingLangley