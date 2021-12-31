Langley may need new location for emergency shelter

A school gym can only be used until Jan. 2

Volunteers from the Guru Nanak food bank in Surrey were serving a hot lunch at a temporary extreme weather shelter that opened at the Douglas Park Community School gym when temperatures fell. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

With more cold weather expected later next week, the emergency shelter established at Langley’s Douglas Park Elementary could use a new location, said a local pastor.

The shelter was established by the Lookout Housing And Health Society in cooperating with a broad coalition of community groups and volunteers, including the Langley Food Bank and Langley’s newest citizen of the year, Manjit Gill.

But according to Leith White of Langley Vineyard Church, the shelter has the space in the school gymnasium only until Jan. 2.

The shelter showed its value by hosting up to 57 people a night.

“That’s more than we were anticipating,” White said.

Langley’s primary shelter, the Gateway of Hope, operated by the Salvation Army, was already approaching or at capacity on many nights before the Arctic outflow dropped temperatures in the negative double digits for most of the week following Christmas.

But with more snow expected through the next week, White is worried about where people will go once the emergency shelter has to close.

“There’s a real need for another facility,” he said.

Few spaces are available right now, White noted. Most of the existing public spaces in downtown Langley are either busy with other uses or are being renovated.

Anyone who has a space for another emergency shelter, if one is needed, can call White at 778-892-9785.

READ ALSO: How Langley coped with record-low temperatures

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessnessLangleySevere weather